Mobility of the future: they inaugurated the first battery replacement station for electric cars

The battery replacement station is the solution being developed by CATL, the world’s largest manufacturer of batteries for electric cars

A few months ago it was shown as a project for the future, but the speed of technological advances often exceeds expectations, and something that seemed like just a good idea soon becomes a reality.

As is known, The big problem that electric mobility still faces is the time that users waste in charging stations. While is true that for short, urban and daily journeys, with the battery charge recovered overnight at the users’ home is sufficient, that limitation of being able to do between 350 and 450 kilometers on one charge, It ends up being an impediment for getting around with electric cars to expand more quickly.

Although the network of chargers installed in developed countries allows have energy refueling points every 150 kilometers, the problem is still the time it takes, almost always greater than 30 minutes to complete 80% of the battery.

That is the explanation for manufacturers to invest millions in R&D (Research and Development) with the sole purpose of improving the autonomy of their vehicles. and that’s why every time a new model is released, one of the first things published is the number of kilometers What can that car do with a full charge of electricity?

The cars enter the battery replacement station, and without the driver having to get out, the car rises and a robotic machine does the operation

But there are other ways. And that is what they try to develop in China. Who took up the challenge is none other than the world’s largest producer of car batteries: CATL.

And the solution they have found is to change the battery instead of charging it so that the recharge time is not time that the user wastes waiting. For this, they have designed exchange stations, in which the task of receiving the car, changing the battery and leaving it again with 100% charge, takes just a few minutes. CATL recently opened its first station in conjunction with another company, EVOGO, which has specialized in rapid replacement of mechanical parts.

The process takes just 5 minutesbut for this system to become widespread, car manufacturers must adopt the modular battery system manufactured by CATL, commonly called Choco-SEB, and that they are essentially batteries that take the form of blocks of chocolate, hence their name. This type of battery is compatible with 80% of the world’s electric carswith which beyond the battery exchange service as a solution to recharging time plugged in, cars would be required to adopt this type of modular accumulators.

Changing just one module allows you to recover about 200 km of autonomy, and requires just 5 minutes. The cost is similar to that of a load on the home network

CATL is developing this technology in parallel with the replacement stations, in order to offer a comprehensive solution. At the moment the last one has been inaugurated April 18 the first seasonbut they have already announced that before the end of the year there will be 30 in the main cities of China. The plan is to show how the system works, and cause manufacturers to mutate this type of battery as standard equipment of their future models.

The change will be much greater than it seems if, indeed, the system of changing exhausted batteries for others with a full charge because it will imply change the batteries of all cars who are going to use the system CATL and EVOGO. It will be necessary to see how much they are willing to depend again on China in the automobile worldwhich is currently suffering from this situation with the provision of raw materials for electric cars.

KEEP READING

Controversy in the streets: how the English app that allows you to measure speed and report infractions works

Ferrari expands its offer of plug-in hybrids: this is the new model

Indi EV, another electric car that leaves California in the footsteps of Tesla