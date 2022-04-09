Mobility restrictions due to covid slow down the Chinese economy

For farmers and merchants in the northern county of Donggang, famous for its prized strawberries, it has been difficult in recent weeks to get their ripe fruit to market. Despite hardly adding any positives, the local government, like most in China, has imposed strict rules on all truckers. They first require a recent negative PCR test to leave the highway that leads to the town. Then, instead of going to the greenhouses, they must wait in a designated area for the farmers to bring the product to them. “The costs are much higher and the efficiency is lower. Before, I could send 5,000 kilos of strawberries a day; now only half,” complains local Luan Jun.

His case is one more among the thousands affected by the anticovid restrictions that grow every day in the Asian giant. Currently, some 200 million people, a seventh of its population, live under some confinement. In addition to social or personal problems, the measures affect the economy, with consumption in the doldrums and severe interruptions in the supply chains of some products.

The Government does not clarify how long the partial closure of the activity will last, which can last for weeks

Undoubtedly, the case that worries the most is that of Shanghai, the country’s financial and commercial lung. Its 26 million inhabitants have been confined at home since last week, which has also forced the closure of stores – from neighborhood stores to luxury brands -, the Disney park or large factories such as Tesla. Others, like the Shanghai stock exchange or chipmaker SMIC, have opted to go ahead under a closed-loop system, forcing their employees to live in the workplace without going outside.

From the beginning, the eyes were on the port of Yangshan, the most important in China and the first in the world in merchandise traffic. Thanks to the protocols adopted, it has been possible to remain technically operational, but it is estimated that its activity has dropped by 40% in the last week compared to the previous one without other neighboring ports, such as Ningbo, being able to fully absorb the decrease. “The problem isn’t the ships, it’s that there aren’t enough trucks to move the cargo,” says Jarrod Ward of Yusen Logistics.





The lack of carriers and the difficulties they encounter when they are on the road – tests, controls to show negative PCR, mandatory quarantine – are also causing component shortages in numerous factories. “Our raw materials come from other provinces and cities, but now they cannot enter Shanghai,” Jason Lee, founder of a wheelchair manufacturer forced to close these days, told France Press. “Deliveries cannot go in or out,” added another clothing exporter surnamed Zheng who is in a similar situation.

In a note to its clients, the investment bank Natixis warned of the effect of these policies on consumption and calculates that indicators such as traffic mobility on highways fell drastically in March and that it is well below those registered last year. for the same dates. That drop in traffic was also evident this week during the Qingming bank holiday (similar to All Souls’ Day in the West). According to the Ministry of Tourism, in those days there were 75 million vacation trips, 26% less than a year ago.





For now, the authorities are not giving in and are sticking to their zero-tolerance policy, so an early end to the restrictions is not in sight. It is known that it will be expensive, but it is not yet known how much. “The measures taken in Shanghai and beyond and the completely risk-averse attitude of local officials and the central government suggest that the economic impact of the various lockdowns will not diminish in a matter of days or even weeks,” predicted Ernan Cui, a specialist from Gavekal Dragonomics.