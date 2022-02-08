Mobility, the pandemic has blocked the construction of new metro: in Italy just 248 km, less than Madrid alone. Trains, high speed increases the gap between regions

Cities are the heart of the problems of mobility in Italy, due to delays in infrastructure compared to other European countries, which run more. Throughout the Peninsula there are 248 kilometers of meterless than the city of Madrid which, alone, has 291. And then, if since 2009 the national travel on the train they increased by 46 thousand passengers a day, this did not happen everywhere. Those onhigh speed grew by 114%, while those on Intercity they decreased by 47%, because the supply of the former increased and that of the latter decreased. Ergo: i territories off the fast routes have seen a reduction in the chances of shift, also increasing the differences between regions. These are some of the aspects that emerge from the Pendulary Report 2022 of Legambiente, with a focus on the new investment scenario envisaged in Italy, to understand what they really can be decisive. Especially in the situation of uncertainty where, for about two years, the system of transport railwayamong the limitations imposed by the pandemicthe overcrowding of trains and the cuts in service for the personal ill. The National Recovery and Resilience Plan, however, with its 26 billion euros for the transport railwayrisks not being sufficient to close the gap in cities and trains in the south.

The delays to be made up for – Over the past four years Italy has traveled at a pace of less than 600 meters per year of new meters, “very far from what we would need to recover from the problems” explains the report. In 2019 and 2020 it was not inaugurated not even a section of metro lines and in 2021 only 1.7 kilometers. For the tramways no kilometer was inaugurated in 2020 and 2021, while 5 kilometers were inaugurated in 2019 and 5.5 in 2018. Over the past twenty years, our country has continued to invest in streets And highways, intercepting 60% of investments from 2002 to 2019. The data of the National transport account for the interventions carried out from 2010 to 2019: 309 kilometers of motorways, 2,449 of national roads, compared to 91 kilometers of subways and 63 by tram. In 2021 the renewal of the trains circulating: 105 new trains have arrived (in addition to the 757 already placed on the railway network), but the number of passengers in circulation has been reduced on all trainsfrom those of high speed and ai Intercity (up to 40% less), ai regional (-45%). Many inconveniences experienced by commuters and studentsfor overcrowded buses and trains, especially on lines that have been the worst in Italy for years, such as Rome-Lido, Rome-Viterbo, Circumvesuviana and some Lombard routes. “Unlike European cities – he underlines Legambiente – few cycle paths created during the pandemicwhich could represent an important alternative for travel, if integrated with the public transport local“.

The differences between regions – And if the territories outside the fast routes see the possibility of moving reduced, between the regions there is an increase differences. In some there is a decline, such as Campania (-43.9%), on Molise (-11%, with currently only two pairs of trains per day on the Termoli-Campobasso), Abruzzo (-19%), the Calabria (almost -25%) and Basilicata with a decrease of 35%. While they have risen in LombardySouth Tyrol, Puglia, Tuscany. “After the cuts in the transfers of resources from the state to the regions for the service of transport – explains the report – in some regions it was decided to invest in order not to reduce the service, while in others it was reduced and investments postponed “. It is the South that suffers longer delays in terms of national and regional travel possibilities, with fewer, slower and older trains. In Sardinia the lines are still not electrified and are not planned investmentsif not on hydrogen.

The resources of the NRP – The vice president of Legambiente, Edoardo Zanchinirecalls the unprecedented resources of the PNRR, but also that it is necessary “to invest to make up for the gap in the metro and tramways of the Italian cities, only partially recovered, and finally give citizens the possibility of traveling by train in the south. In Italy – he adds – the infrastructure and too few trains run in cities and regions outside high speed ”. What could change? Mission 3 ‘Infrastructure for sustainable mobility‘of the Pnrr foresees 26 billion euros for the transport railwaywith interventions to be carried out by 2026. “Overall, 797 kilometers of new high-speed lines are in the pipeline or financed – recalls Legambiente – interventions to upgrade connections transversalwithout forgetting the electrification of the network and the installation of control systems of the safety on 1,635 kilometers of network, which will bring the percentage of electrification in Italy from 69.5 to 77.8% “. For the ‘Development of rapid mass transit systems’ in urban areas, between Pnrr and state resources, are in the pipeline or financed beyond 116 kilometers of metro between new and reconversions (in Rome, MilanTurin, GenoaNaples, Catania), almost 236 of tramways (in Milan, BergamoBrescia, PaduaBologna, FlorenceRome, Naples, PalermoCagliari and Sassari) and 103 of trolleybuses and busses (among those financed at 100%). Furthermore, resources are foreseen for the regional lines, for the renewal of the trains Intercity and for the purchase of hydrogen trains “although there is no guarantee that hydrogen produced by renewables”Explains Legambiente.

The road map and priorities – In the report also the road map of the projects to be implemented by 2030, in a sector “Which is the only one that has not seen reductions in emissions of CO2 since 1990 and which is responsible for over 26% of the Italian ones “. Four priorities, second Legambiente. First of all, a plan to make up for the subways and trams in Italian cities, with a law that allows municipalities to program and access financing necessary. And to reach, in a scenario to 2030, 411.5 km of metro (with a +162.6 compared to the current situation) and 798.3 km of tramways (+427.4 km). Also needed increase trains, trams and buses circulating in the cities, responding to the problem ofcrowding of convoys and inadequate frequency with respect to existing and future demand, increasing the endowment of National Transport Fund. Another priority is represented by a new contract Intercity to reduce territorial inequalities: fundamental service of connection between the different areas of the country, which in recent years has undergone a reduction by 16.25% compared to 2010 and for which 200 million euros a year are needed to have more trains running in the south and in areas outside the high-speed range. Finally, continue the renewal process and strengthening of the train fleet: it is necessary to plan the purchase or renewal of 650 trains for regional lines and local.