Moby, Joaquin Phoenix and Billie Eilish call for Cop 26 to tackle the farming problem

“Livestock farming is a major source of greenhouse gas emissions and is therefore impossible achieve the goals set in the Paris Agreement without making changes to the global food system. Even if all other major sources of emissions were reformed, it would not be enough ”. This is what we read in a joint letter addressed to Alok Sharma, president of the Cop 26 (the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference to be held in Glasgow from 31 October to 12 November) signed by some of the biggest celebrities in the world. These include names such as Martin Freeman, Moby, Billie Eilish, Joaquin Phoenix, Alan Cumming, and Leona Lewis. Together they are trying to get global leaders to talk about the livestock problem. And to find a solution.

At Cop 26 we need to talk about farms

“Tackling this urgent issue at COP 26 would encourage governments around the world to act and provide world leaders with another important tool to tackle climate change – explain the stars in the letter supporting the #TheCowInTheRoom campaign launched by the British branch of the organization for the protection of animals Humane society international -. We ask the UNFCCC (the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change) to formally and publicly recognize the role of livestock as one of the main culprits of the climate crisis and to give more space to this debate ”.

The stars ask Sharma to include three core themes within COP 26 discussions:

convert subsidies and the financial incentives given to farms towards more sustainable and just plant-based agriculture; incentivize the investments in the development of alternatives farms and create a regulatory system that supports innovation; review the public procurement priorities to encourage the emergence of new, less polluting roads in the public sector.

Read also

The impact of farms on the climate

“Intensive farming it is destroying our planet. This sector is the second largest CO2 emitter in the world, yet remains largely ignored by world leaders – said the songwriter and animal rights activist. Moby -. The science is clear: adopting a more plant-based diet is one of the most effective actions that we can take to avoid the catastrophic effects of climate change. So, if we want to protect our planet, we need to include farming in discussions on climate change mitigation strategies. I beg you, please: stop ignoring the truth ”.

Loading... Advertisements

I’m over 80 billion the animals that are killed every year around the world for food, ten times the number of human beings on the planet. The production of food of plant and animal origin globally is responsible for the 35 percent of all emissions of greenhouse gases produced by humans. Of these, 57 percent derive from the production of food of animal origin and in particular from cattle breeding, according to a study published in the scientific journal Nature food by an international group of experts led by the University of Illinois with the participation of the division of Statistics of the FAO of Rome, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. Not only. The top 20 meat and dairy companies in the world would be responsible for more emissions than those of Germany, the United Kingdom or France.

Still according to the FAO, livestock farming is “one of the two or three major contributors to the most serious environmental problems on every scale, from local to global ”, being one of the main drivers of deforestation, species extinction, soil degradation, pollution and depletion of water resources.

Read also

The meat industry has managed for years to hide its impact on the planet, implementing communication strategies to show itself to be sustainable, diminishing the impact of farms on the climate and questioning the effectiveness of alternatives to meat and its substitutes. Cop 26 could therefore be the right occasion to recognize it.