Moby quits Twitter and hits out at Elon Musk in final post

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images Scott Dudelson/Getty Images Moby, here in concert, in March 2019, in Los Angeles.

PEOPLE – Moby joins the front against Elon Musk. This Tuesday, November 29, the 57-year-old American musician announced that he is making a strong decision: he is putting an end to his activity on Twitter, he who has nevertheless always been very active on the social network since his registration in 2008.

” This will be my last tweetwrites the animal welfare advocate. Last night Elon Musk shared an anti-Semitic meme used by the alt-right [terme désignant l’extrême droite américaine, ndlr]a false story attributed to CNN, an image of the guns on his bedside table. »

He adds : ” Twitter has become a cesspool of racism, anti-Semitism, misinformation and far-right hatred. And it’s time to leave it. »

This will be my last tweet. Last night @elonmusk posted an alt-right anti-Semitic meme, a fake @cnn story, and an i… https://t.co/fBp64nd80U — moby XⓋX (@thelittleidiot) See the tweet

Like him, other celebrities have made a similar decision, like the creator of Grey’s Anatomy Shonda Rhimes, actress Whoopi Goldberg or model Gigi Hadid. Some companies, too. This is the case of Balenciaga. Rarer: in Slovenia, the ruling party did the same.

The return of “fake news” on the Covid

Moby’s words come to us at a very divisive moment. For the past few days, Twitter has no longer applied its rules concerning misleading information on the Covid-19, we learned this same Tuesday in a press release from the company.

Like Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, during the pandemic, the microblogging platform had specific rules in place to combat “fake health news”. In particular, it had decided to report and remove messages containing misinformation about Covid vaccines, then to suspend the accounts concerned after five warnings.

But now, Elon Musk, owner and boss of the platform for a month, advocates an absolute vision of freedom of expression. However, the latter has never made a secret of his opinion about the health restrictions put in place during the pandemic, especially when they meant the temporary closure of his Tesla factory in California.

