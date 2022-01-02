Mock the South Korean military and take refuge … in North Korea! On the contrary, escape surprises Seoul – Il Tempo





The discovery stunned the same soldiers who made it. Because in the face of tens of thousands of people who over the years have fled from the Kim Jong un regime in recent years to find refuge in Seoul, in recent days an anonymous illegal immigrant has made the reverse path and managed to pierce the highly guarded border between Korea of South and North Korea, directs Pyongyang.





It is a rare border crossing from Seoul to Pyongyang, one of the most guarded areas in the world. The news was reported by military leaders in Seoul that the person was detected by surveillance equipment in the demilitarized zone that divides the Korean peninsula at 21.20 on Saturday. But the man managed to pass without being stopped.





The stranger was on foot, and was located but shortly thereafter he lost track of him. Seoul informed the North Korean authorities via the military communication line with Pyongyang. After reviewing the images, the South Korean authorities found that the individual entered through the barbed wire barrier in the buffer zone between the two countries around 6.40 pm local time yesterday, says a military source quoted by the South Korean news agency Yonhap. . The violation was detected three hours after the incident and it was not possible for the units involved to proceed with the arrest, according to the same source.





According to media estimates, in recent decades, about 30 thousand North Koreans have managed to escape from the Pyongyang regime that has to face a very serious economic crisis that has prompted the leader Kim Jong un to put aside military aims and the development of nuclear missiles to decide more resources for agriculture.