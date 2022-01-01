mockery in attack from Milan

Juventus could lose their striker in January, Alvaro Morata, who ended up in Barcelona’s crosshairs: Milan also mocked the bianconeri

Winter transfer market that starts to get hot a few days after opening. In home Juventus we continue to look for a bomber that can reinforce the squad of Massimiliano Allegri, but to say goodbye it could be a striker.

Indeed Alvaro Morata seems to have ended up in the crosshairs of the Barcelona just for this winter transfer market session. The Spaniard on loan to Juventus could leave Turin early, but Milan could make the situation worse for the bianconeri. In fact, the Rossoneri could snatch a striker in the crosshairs from Juventus to replace Morata.

Juventus transfer market, goodbye Morata: Milan blows Depay from the bianconeri

A winter that could get even colder for the Juventus after the opening of the winter transfer market. In fact, the Bianconeri could see the onslaught of the Barcelona for Alvaro Morata, Spanish striker who has not fully convinced in Juventus until now. To replace him, the bianconeri would have thought of looking into the Catalan club, aiming Memphis Depay, but to ruin the plans could be the Milan.

In fact, the Rossoneri would also be thinking of the Dutch on loan to reinforce the attack, and could put a spoke in the wheel at Juventus. Therefore, a double mockery could occur for the Juventus club that would complicate the plans regarding the search for a striker for January.