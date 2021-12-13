Mockery Inter, the draw-bis gives the Liverpool army. But for Klopp there is the unknown Africa Cup | First page

When Uefa announced the cancellation of the first Champions League round of 16 draw due to the sensational double mistake, the fans ofInter they began to fear the worst: ‘goodbye Ajax, Liverpool will surely arrive‘. And as in a cruel author’s script, the fears were respected: just i Reds, just the army of Klopp in the draw-bis.

FORMATION OF STARS – Presenting a team as talented as that of the English would be an almost superfluous exercise, the completeness of the Liverpool squad is there for all to see for the names and for the results it gets in all competitions: in the Premier League the head to head continues head with Manchester City at the top of the standings (now Guardiola ahead of one point), in the Champions League he dominated the group by winning all six games, the last one at San Siro which led to the elimination of Milan, relegating Pioli’s team in the last place. 4-3-3 and 4-2-3-1 remain the reference modules and if the defense is more armored (Alisson between the poles, Alexander-Arnold And Robertson on the bands, Van Dijk And Matip in the center), from midfield up Klopp can indulge himself: Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Milner, Keita And Oxlade-Chamberlain they are a luxury battery in midfield, but the attack he has in is even more impressive Salah, Mané, Jota And Firmino its aces, with level reserves like Origin (showman of the Devil) e Minamino. The real novelty is the gradual inclusion by Klopp of several talented young people who have been able to do well even at high levels: the most shining examples are Neco Williams in the right defensive lane e Tyler Morton, promise of the Reds in the middle of the field.

INCOGNITA AFRICA CUP – A full-blown battleship, but with a great unknown that can weigh on Liverpool’s path: the African Cup. Four players who i Reds they will lose in January for the competition and if Matip (Cameroon) e Keita (Guinea) are easily replaceable, departures have a different specific weight Mané (Senegal) e Salah (Egypt): The two most decisive players, the two most dangerous arrows in Klopp’s quiver are likely to be out for a month. If it is true that the first leg of the round of 16 (between 15 and 22 February, return between 8 and 16 March) is after the end of the African Cup (final on 6 February), it is also true that this historically it takes away precious energies from the players who play it, a detail that can prove to be a key factor in a double confrontation inside / outside, especially against an opponent like Inter who will not lose players for the African Cup.

PREVIOUS – Thoughts in Klopp’s head in view of a double confrontation that will also be useful to break the perfect balance that reigns between Liverpool and Inter in European competitions. Four precedents: the first two challenges refer to the European Cup 1964/65 and which saw the Nerazzurri triumph in the semifinals (3-1 for i Reds at Anfield, 3-0 for Inter in Milan) and then fly to win the edition against Benfica; the second two challenges concern the Champions 2007/08, with Liverpool eliminating Inter in the round of 16 winning 2-0 in England and 1-0 in Milan, with Fernando Torres starring Mancini’s team in the return leg.