Moctezuma Barragán responds to Ted Cruz

republican senator Ted Cruz He said there is a “rupture” of civil society in Mexico, which has been aggravated by President López Obrador’s attacks on the press. He also condemned the murders of journalists and politicians that have occurred in our country in recent months.

In response, the Mexican ambassador to the United States, Esteban Moctezuma Barraganwrote a letter to the senator in which he invites him to ‘expand his vision’ of our country.

Regarding the murdered journalists, he affirms that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador himself has condemned these acts, in addition to the fact that there is progress in cases such as the murder of Lourdes Maldonado and that of Heber López.

He said US officials have recognized that security is a joint issue that must be addressed cooperatively.

What did Ted Cruz say?

The Republican senator referred to Mexico during the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing. The senator questioned Brian A. Nichols, Under Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs.

I want to spend my remaining time on Mexico, Mr. Nichols, as you know and we have discussed, I am deeply concerned about the deepening civil unrest (civil unrest) in Mexico and the breakdown of civil society there, the breakdown of the rule of law across our southern border poses acute national problems, security challenges, and dangers to the United States on issues ranging from counternarcotics to illegal immigration.

The current climate facing politicians and journalists in Mexico is the deadliest in history, in 2020 more journalists were murdered in Mexico than in any other country in the world, it alone accounted for nearly a third of journalists murdered since the start of the electoral process. In September 2020, more than 80 politicians were murdered by criminals and more than 60 candidates suspended their campaigns under duress

President López Obrador seems hell-bent on making all of these trends worse. On Friday he used his morning press conference to intimidate one of Mexico’s high-profile journalists, Carlos Loret de Mola.

He disclosed private financial information and asked authorities to investigate it, he appears to be indulging in the abuse of power regardless of the effect on Mexico or US-Mexico relations.