Mod accused of bitcoin mining, virus removed from Steam

screenshot : City: skyscrapers

In the last few days, a number of changes to the PC strategy game City: Skyline It was removed from Steam after users began to fear they had all kinds of nasty things, from keyboard watchers to viruses to bitcoin mining software.

The alarm has already been sounded this is NME a story And Publish a post on RedditHe pointed out that those who downloaded the modifications were banned and that there were serious risks to the user’s computers. as the NME explains the story:

In 2021, a designer called Chaos released a “redesigned” version of a model called Harmony, a vital framework project that most urban mods depend on: Skylines to work. Chaos has also “redesigned” several popular mods for the game and included its Harmony mod as a base download, meaning players will need to download them for any affiliate mod to work. However, it has been discovered that an automatic update tool is hidden in this version of Harmony, which will allow Chaos to push the malware to the devices of whoever downloaded it. Other malicious code was used to break the performance of other mods which in turn caused players to download more Chaos mods as they have been heralded as solutions to these problems. This was discovered when some affected mods, after receiving reports of slow performance from fans, found the malicious code.

While it’s a scary prospect for any user who has downloaded individual mods, an investigation was conducted by City: Skyline The Colossal Order developers discovered this while editing themselves It contained nothing as dangerous as initially feared, it is still being phased out from Steam. One is because, presumably, it can leave the door open for “malware” downloads:

The “Update from Github” mod was removed shortly after appearing in the Workshop. This mode is designed to check and install mod updates directly from Github and make changes to existing Workshop subscriptions without the user’s knowledge. This completely bypasses the workshop and, to avoid potential abuse (such as downloading malware), the mode has been removed.

And another for … futile reasons (emphasis mine):

We recently banned some mods from Cities: Skylines Workshop and want to clear up some of the misinformation surrounding these mods. The mods in question, which have been blocked, are “Network Extensions 3” and “Update from Github”. No keyboard recorders, viruses, bitcoin miners or the like were found in the mods on Steam Workshop. Network Extensions 3, which allegedly contains malware, has been banned due to discrimination against some Steam users. First, it prevented a short list of Steam users from using the mode, but was later tweaked to cause what appears to be buggy gameplay. Banning users or imposing specific restrictions on them violates the Steam Subscription Agreement resulting in a ban on mods.

Just to be clear: the creator of the mod made a list of people he didn’t like, put that list in mode, and then made the mod work like crap, but Only for these people.