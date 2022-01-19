mod rasa Kratos and leaves him only some beautiful mustaches – Nerd4.life

Kratos shaved

God of War arrived on PC and there are many reasons to be happy about it. One of these are the mods, which personalize the game in a sometimes useful, sometimes goliardic way. For example, one is now available mod that shaves Kratos, protagonist of the game, and leaves only beautiful mustaches on his face. The mod also gives the bushy brows of the grumpy dad a tick. You can see an image above, or a video below.

In video we can see a section of God of War, during which Kratos and Arceus fight, with the mod installed (which you can find on Nexus Mod). In the midst of the action you might not pay too much attention to the change, but it’s undeniable that the God of War looks younger in this format. At the end of the video, we can also see the character thanks to the photo mode, with various filters and a creepy smiling pose.

God of War mods obviously go beyond these funny tweaks. For example, we’ve brought you the FOV mod that makes boss fights more spectacular. The modders’ work has been extremely quick and we expect even more elaborate versions to come along as we move forward.

