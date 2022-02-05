Modane, a Moroccan migrant dies after the night march in the mountains to cross the border

Fathallah Balafhail had 31 years old, he came from Morocco. He was looking for a new life in France but was found dead on the 2nd January at the Barrage del Freney, not far from Modane. He is the second migrant, within a few days, found dead after he had tried to cross the border. Fathallah like Ullah Rezwan Sheyzad, who was 15, came from Afghanistan and was run over by a train in Salbertrand without anyone noticing.

Fathallah came from Morocco, “he too had attempted the longest tour passing through Turkey and crossed the Balkans”, says Medu, the humanitarian organization Doctors for Human Rights which denounced the fact. The migrant ahe had lived for some time in Crescentino, in the province of Vercelli. She had already tried twice to get to France, always passing through Ventimiglia, but she had gone badly. This time he had chosen the road of the Susa Valley, that of the mountain passes.

He wrote a message to the family before setting off, at 11.54 pm on December 31st. He was at the Oulx station. “Perhaps he had found a passeur to get to the other side of the border with a car – Medu speculates – The attempt is not crowned with success and perhaps the choice of the path in the mountains matures there, a long and dangerous path, already experienced in past years. and later abandoned due to the obvious risks “.

There is a three-day gap before his body is found. “Many details remain obscure and disturbing. The relatives did not have access to the autopsy results. The repatriation to Morocco was also hasty, with no attention whatsoever to the sensitivity of the family and the funeral rituals of the country of origin. It also remains invisible. after death “, Medu denounces.

“It is not the mountains or even the trains that are responsible for these deaths, but the border with its ramifications that never come off the skin of those who are listed as migrants and those who can no longer go back and have no land to welcome them”, they say. the members of the organization. In 2021, 15 thousand people passed through Oulx.

“We were able to document pregnant women in the ninth month, people with only one leg and with crutches, elderly people with previous health problems, women with newborns who did not hesitate to challenge every risk in order to continue the journey – say from Medu – In this first month of 2022, however, those who died at the border are young people who, precisely because of their age and physical prowess, believe they can pass the most dangerous tests “.

The association also denounces the presence of traffickers. A few months ago the traffic police had discovered some passeurs charging the migrants in truck trailers at the Salbertrand and Rivoli service area. “The militarization and the multiplication of the barrages have produced lawlessness and death,” says the association. The flows and the composition of the groups passing through the Susa valley have changed, “extended families and multi-generational presence of households. The neglected figure, however, concerns the pulverization of family networks and their dissemination in many countries. To be clearer, it is worth giving one example among many: a father with his son arrives in Oulx. and then he says to a volunteer ‘I entrust you with my 14-year-old child so that he can continue the journey as a minor, and I return to Greece to take the other part of my family’. “