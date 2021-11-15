modder already working to improve the rain and other aspects – Nerd4.life

GTA Trilogy had a troubled launch to say the least, with a long series of technical problems that plagued the collection of the Definitive Edition, but the modder they are already working to try to improve some aspects at least on PC and above all the rain, despite the constant threat of legal action by Rockstar Games.

One of the less successful things about GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition is in fact the effect of rain, which seems to be a sort of low quality filter applied to the image, with the effect of being even annoying to the eye, also considering the fact that it does not interact with the bodies of water on the ground and is characterized by the repetition of simple elements which create a very strange effect.

Various modders are already concentrating on this aspect, with different solutions proposed already in these first days and also considering that the PC version was inaccessible for days, removed from the Rockstar Launcher until today, when instead it was made available to players.

As reported by PC Gamer, GTATrilogyMods has already proposed a solution on Patreon but with version 1.1 which is free, while on GTA Forums there is iNSANE666 which proposes a mod to improve the rain in GTA III in particular, but there are already several possible solutions.

Rain in GTA Trilogy before and after applying the GTATrilogyMods mod

There are also plans to put together all the content dedicated to radio originals and other modifications to be applied to the interface and to the graphic rendering of various aspects. The problem with these solutions is that they come under constant threat of lawsuits by Rockstar Games and Take Two, given the aggressiveness shown recently on these aspects by the companies in question.