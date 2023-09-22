Modder Dav0r, creator of the iconic Garry’s Mod gun, dies

Source engine modder Dave Hunt, better known as Dav0r online, died last week of an undisclosed cause, friends confirmed. He was 35 years old.

Dav0r, who described himself as a “casual 2D/3D artist,” wasn’t well known among PC gamers, but you’ve probably seen or used one of his creations: the Garry’s Mod gun model, a revolver with a LCD screen and flat cable. Does it look like this:

(Image credit: Facepunch Studios)

The element performs all kinds of functions in Facepunch’s Source sandbox engine mod, such as welding objects or joining ropes together. Like Half-Life 2’s gravity gun, the tool gun ironically channels video games’ tendency to make guns the solution to every problem. It predates Portal’s portal gun in that sense, as well as modern VR controllers, which have a tool gun-like quality: you grab them and aim them like guns, but often pull the triggers to click buttons or perform other functions that are nothing like those of a gun.

Dav0r created the gun model when he was a teenager: the first version of Garry’s Mod was released in 2004 and the first standalone version in 2006, published by Valve. Garry Newman, namesake of Garry’s Mod and founder of Facepunch Studios, had known Dav0r for 20 years.

“Like most Facepunchers, he didn’t take things too seriously, he was always joking and easygoing,” Newman told PC Gamer in an email. “I was surprised and saddened to learn of his passing. It was so unexpected that I thought it might be a joke, because that was exactly his sense of humor.”

“Dav0r had a significant impact on our community, leaving a lasting legacy,” wrote Hezzy, a close friend and former Facepunch community manager, who announced Dav0r’s death on the studio’s Discord server. “We will always appreciate his unique brand of humor.”

Dav0r also contributed numerous 3D models to the “Facepunch forum fan project” Jabroni Brawl 3, another Source engine mod, Hezzy told PC Gamer.

Last year, Dav0r posted a redone tool gun model on his Art Station page:

(Image credit: Dav0r)

“I designed the original when I was a kid, and the aesthetic of this ‘wacky’ DIY design was an instant winner,” Dav0r wrote of the revamped tool gun. “I felt like the right thing to do was to remake the classic and bring it forward into the current decade.”

A vigil will be held in October for members of the Facepunch community, and Hezzy is collecting memories to share with Dav0r’s family.

“His absence will be deeply felt and his memory will always hold a special place in our hearts,” Hezzy wrote.