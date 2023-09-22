Modder Dav0r, creator of the iconic Garry’s Mod gun, dies

Source engine modder Dave Hunt, better known as Dav0r online, died last week of an undisclosed cause, friends confirmed. He was 35 years old.

Dav0r, who described himself as a “casual 2D/3D artist,” wasn’t well known among PC gamers, but you’ve probably seen or used one of his creations: the Garry’s Mod gun model, a revolver with a LCD screen and flat cable. Does it look like this:

(Image credit: Facepunch Studios)

The element performs all kinds of functions in Facepunch’s Source sandbox engine mod, such as welding objects or joining ropes together. Like Half-Life 2’s gravity gun, the tool gun ironically channels video games’ tendency to make guns the solution to every problem. It predates Portal’s portal gun in that sense, as well as modern VR controllers, which have a tool gun-like quality: you grab them and aim them like guns, but often pull the triggers to click buttons or perform other functions that are nothing like those of a gun.

