Model 730/2022, instructions, deadline and news: complete guide to tax declaration.

L’Revenue Agency has published the draft of the form and of the instructions. This was announced in the press release of 23 December 2021.

There expiration for the presentation of the tax declaration of employees and retirees, relating totax year 2021, remains al September 30, 2022

The model 730 2022, in its official version, will be made available to taxpayers after the publication of the specific provision of the Revenue Agency.

There are numerous new features contained in the 730/2022 model: from the superbonus for the architectural barriers to the amendments of personal income tax bonus, which replaces the Renzi bonus, passing from bonus taps to the tax credit for thefirst home purchase for young people under 36.

Among the novelties also the music bonus.

Model 730/2022: expires on 30 September

The model 730/2022 is the tax return of employees and retirees relating to the tax period 2021.

Such a declaration can be presented through the following modality:

directly to the Revenue Agency;

through CAF;

through a licensed professional;

through withholding agent.

Also for the new year the pre-filled declaration, or a declaration drawn up by the Revenue Agency and made available to taxpayers.

The press release of 23 December 2021 announced that the drafts of the main tax returns have been published: form 730, CU, form 770 and annual VAT return.

Both the 730 form and the relative instructions are online and downloadable from the Revenue Agency website.

Revenue Agency – Model 730 Draft published December 23, 2021.

Revenue Agency – Model 730/2022 Draft of the instructions for the compilation, published on 23 December 2021.

For the definitive version of the model, it will be necessary to wait for the specific provision of the financial administration which is usually published in January.

To make it convenient for the taxpayer to use the 730/2022 model are several aspects:

there simplicity in compilation which allows you to not have to perform the calculations;

which allows you to not have to perform the calculations; the payroll refund o in the pension payment starting from the month of July;

o in the pension payment starting from the month of July; the sums withheld in the pay slip in case they have to be paid.

The draft of the model, as anticipated, is available exclusively online on the Revenue Agency website.

Among the information that will be included in the pre-filled tax return, there will be the following:

the data contained in the Unique Certification , sent to the Revenue Agency by withholding agents: dependent family members, income from employment or retirement, withholding taxes, regional and municipal surtaxes, APE tax credit, occasional self-employment fees, short rental data ;

, sent to the Revenue Agency by withholding agents: dependent family members, income from employment or retirement, withholding taxes, regional and municipal surtaxes, APE tax credit, occasional self-employment fees, short rental data ; deductible or deductible charges communicated to the financial administration: health expenses, interest expense on mortgages, insurance premiums, social security contributions, contributions for housework, etc .;

communicated to the financial administration: health expenses, interest expense on mortgages, insurance premiums, social security contributions, contributions for housework, etc .; some information the tax return of the previous year;

the tax return of the previous year; other data present in theTax Register, for example information contained in real estate databases, payments and offsets made with F24.

Model 730/2022, new: superbonus architectural barriers and first home bonus for under 36

In the final version of the 730/2022 model of the Revenue Agency will be made available to taxpayers after the publication of the specific provision of the Revenue Agency, which is usually published in January.

The new model will refer totax year 2021, a period still characterized by measures to counter the coronavirus emergency and relaunch the economy.

There are several tax changes contained in the draft of the declaration for employees and retirees.

Among the most important is the tax credit on the purchase with VAT of the first home for young people under 36 with an ISEE not exceeding 40,000 euros.

In this regard, in the 730/2022 model it will also be possible to insert any residues of the credit that has not found capacity in the tax of the previous declaration.

In the declaration there is also room for the 110 percent superbonus for the elimination of architectural barriers.

Starting from next January 1st, the 2022 Budget Law should make a 75 percent deduction structural for such interventions, even in cases where they do not fall within the maxi deduction introduced by the Relaunch decree.

In the declaration referring to the 2021 tax period, the changes to the IRPEF bonus will also be included, which replaced the former Renzi bonus, and which will be eliminated from 2022

They will also be included in the declaration increases of 1,200 euros, of the supplementary treatment in favor of employees and similar with total income up to € 28,000 and the further decreasing deduction provided for incomes of up to € 40,000.

Another novelty is the music bonus, which consists of a contribution up to 1,000 euros for registration e



the subscription of children and young people between the ages of 5 and 18 to recognized music schools, conservatories and choirs, bands and music schools.

To be eligible for the contribution, the income requirement for a total not exceeding 36,000 euros.

Finally, among the latest innovations there is the taps bonus, the tax credit for the installation of filtering systems and water quality improvement intended for human consumption.

The facility introduced by the 2021 Budget Law concerns expenses up to the amount maximum of 1,000 euros.