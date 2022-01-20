Model 730, all deductions. In February, the application for the drinking water bonus

Some are brand new, like the “music bonus” and the one to break down architectural barriers. Others are now evergreens, such as the restructuring bonus, the artbonus, the 19% deduction for health care expenses and that for interest expense paid on mortgages. With the publication on the website ofRevenue Agency of the new models 2022 (730, Certificazione Unica, VAT) for tax returns, the now usual work of the taxpayer also begins in search of receipts, documents and invoices of the expenses incurred in 2021 that can be deducted. The pre-filled, in fact, contains only a few, such as costs for drugs. Many others must instead be recovered by the taxpayer. This year there is also a February deadline to keep in mind: to take advantage of the so-called water bonus drinking, that is a tax credit of 50% of the costs incurred for the purchase and installation of filter systems and purification of tap water, the application must be submitted on the specific platform of the Revenue Agency between 1 February and 28 February 2022.

The list of deductions is very long. Better take a look at it, maybe we discover that a certain expenditure incurred in 2021 can lower the final taxes we have to pay and, at times, even lead us to credit.

HOME PACKAGE

There are deductions for both renters and owners.

TENANTS

Those who have rented their main home and have a total income not exceeding 15,494 euros a year can deduct 300 euros. The figure is halved (150 euros) if the income is between € 15,494 and € 30,987. Beyond it is worth nothing. If the rental contract was stipulated on the basis of specific agreements defined locally between the building property organizations and the tenant organizations most representative at national level (so-called “agreed or agreed rent”), the tax deduction is higher, in particular it is 495.80 euros, if the total income does not exceed the threshold of 15,493.71 euros; 247.90 euros, if the total income is greater than 15,493.71 euros, but not the threshold of 30,987, 41 euros.

For the young people between 20 and 30 years old who decide to free themselves from their parents and go to live alone in rent, the amount that can be deducted goes up again and reaches 991.60. However, there are two conditions: the income must not exceed 15,493.71 euros per year and in any case the concession is granted only for the first three years of the rent. The same deduction with the same conditions (income threshold, the first three years of the rent, and distance greater than 100 km) is also granted to employees who transfer their residence to the municipality of work or neighboring. If the income is in the second bracket (between € 15,494 and € 30,987 euros) the deduction drops to € 496 euros.

And if so, it is off-site university students? Also in this case, concessions are provided: 19% can be deducted, which can be calculated on an amount not exceeding € 2,633. The rented apartment or room must be located in the same municipality where the university is located or in neighboring municipalities; it must be at least 100 km away from the municipality of residence. In addition to the “classic” rental contracts, the deduction also applies to the fees relating to hospitality contracts, as well as to the deeds of assignment for use or lease, stipulated with bodies for the right to study, universities, legally recognized university colleges, bodies without end for profit and cooperatives. On the other hand, the deduction is not allowed in the case of subletting.

OWNERS

Who pays a mutual for the first home, you can deduct 19% on interest expense up to a maximum of € 4,000 for the purchase (up to € 2,582 for construction or renovation). Even the cost of any intermediary of the real estate agency can be deducted at 19% on a maximum cost of € 1,000 euros.

Then there are a whole series of deductions (in 10 annual installments) allowed in the case of extraordinary renovation (50% on a maximum threshold of 96,000 euros; or 80% in the case of a reduction in seismic risk) of the apartment; of restructuring of facades (90% of the entire expenditure incurred); from energy efficiency (65%). For this year the superbonus 110% (deduction in 5 annual installments, if the route of credit transfer or invoice discount has not been chosen) for energy efficiency or the reduction of seismic risk. Maximum thresholds are envisaged for each intervention. 19% deduction confirmed for policies against disasters.

In all these cases, you can also take advantage of the mobile bonuses for purchases of large appliances of energy class above A with a deduction of 50% in 10 annual installments on a maximum expenditure of 15,000 euros (for expenses incurred in 2022 and therefore to be declared in 2023 the threshold drops to 10,000 euros).

Also provided for a green bonus (36% in 5 annual installments on a maximum cost of € 5,000 euros) for “green arrangement” of gardens or uncovered areas; a deduction of 50% on the installation costs of the charging stations for electric cars, at the service of condominiums or individual homes.

Among the novelties is the 50% deduction for the replacement of the emergency generator. And as already mentioned the drinking water bonus: a tax credit of 50% of the costs incurred for the purchase and installation of filtration systems, mineralization, cooling and / or addition of food carbon dioxide, aimed at improving the quality of water for human consumption supplied by aqueducts. You can save up to € 1,000 per housing unit.

FAMILY PACKAGE

Also in this case, the deductions for a long series of expenses concerning the daily life of the family are confirmed, from the fees for the children’s gym and sports centers to the contributions paid for domestic collaborators and public transport season tickets. There is also a new entry: the music bonus, that is, a deduction of 19% of the cost of attending Conservatories and AFAM (Institutions of Higher Education for Artistic Music and Choreutics) up to a maximum of 1000 euros for children between the ages of 5 and 18. It is valid only for taxpayers with an income not exceeding 36,000 euros.

There remain the deductions for health expenses, for social security contributions paid for various reasons (reunification, graduation redemption, volunteers, etc.), for funeral expenses, for donations to non-profit organizations and research centers, for veterinary expenses.