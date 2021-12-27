Model 770/2022, draft approved: instructions, deadline and news

With the press release of 23 December 2021, the Revenue Agency has made available the draft of the Model 770/2022 that the withholding agents will have to use for the declaration next year and related instructions.

Space is still given to news related to the Covid emergency and new fields are inserted for the credit management connected to the disbursement of the supplementary treatment and to indicate the “ID Arrangement”. As usual, the expiration to proceed is set at October 31, 2022.

Model 770/2022, draft approved: deadline and news

As for the 2022 Single Certifications, the subjects obliged to send the Model 770/2022 are the withholding agents, including state administrations.

In particular, all those who in the course of 2021 they paid:

sums or values ​​subject to withholding taxes on capital gains;

on capital gains; remuneration for commercial goodwill;

contributions and public and private entities;

redemptions from life insurance contracts, premiums, winnings and other financial income including those deriving from participations in undertakings for collective investment in transferable securities under foreign law;

profits and other income equivalent deriving from equity investments in joint stock companies;

equivalent deriving from equity investments in joint stock companies; atypical titles;

different income;

in general, sums or values ​​to which withholding taxes are applied on the basis of various regulatory provisions.

The declaration, therefore, must be presented by the following subjects:

corporation (joint stock companies, limited partnerships, limited liability companies, cooperatives and mutual insurance companies) resident in the territory of the State;

(joint stock companies, limited partnerships, limited liability companies, cooperatives and mutual insurance companies) resident in the territory of the State; commercial entities equivalent to joint stock companies (public and private entities whose sole or main purpose is the exercise of commercial activities) resident in the territory of the State;

non-commercial entities (public entities, which also include regions, provinces, municipalities, and private entities not having as their sole or main object the exercise of commercial activities) resident in the territory of the State;

unrecognized associations , consortia, special companies established pursuant to art. 22 and 23 of Law 8 June 1990, n. 142, and other organizations not belonging to other subjects;

, consortia, special companies established pursuant to art. 22 and 23 of Law 8 June 1990, n. 142, and other organizations not belonging to other subjects; companies and entities of all types, with or without legal personality, not resident in the territory of the State;

Trust;

condominiums;

society of persons (simple partnerships, general partnerships, limited partnerships) residing in the territory of the State;

of persons (simple partnerships, general partnerships, limited partnerships) residing in the territory of the State; armament companies resident in the territory of the State;

de facto or irregular companies resident in the territory of the State;

companies or associations without legal personality set up between natural persons for the joint exercise of arts and professions resident in the territory of the State;

marital companies, if the activity is carried out in a company between spouses resident in the territory of the State;

European Economic Interest Groups (EEIGs);

natural persons who operate commercial or agricultural businesses;

who operate commercial or agricultural businesses; natural persons who exercise arts and professions;

natural persons who operate the withholding taxes referred to in articles 23 and 24 of Presidential Decree no. 600 and adhere to the flat-rate regime pursuant to law no. 190, as amended by article 1, paragraphs 9 to 11, of law no. 145 (Budget Law 2019);

state administrations, including those with an autonomous system, which operate the withholdings pursuant to art. 29 of Presidential Decree no. 600/73;

bankruptcy trustees, liquidators, heirs who do not continue the activity of the extinguished withholding agent.

The withholding agents, and in general all those who fall into the categories just mentioned, must communicate i data relating to 2021 through the Model 770/2022 which consists of two parts:

title page with privacy information and with boxes showing the type of declaration, the data relating to the substitute, the representative signing the declaration, drafting and signing the declaration, commitment to electronic submission and compliance approval;

with privacy information and with boxes showing the type of declaration, the data relating to the substitute, the representative signing the declaration, drafting and signing the declaration, commitment to electronic submission and compliance approval; detached pictures, which contain the fields in which to enter the detailed information and in which the novelties inserted.

Among these, in addition to the confirmation of the Covid codes introduced last year, there is also space for the management of the credit connected to the provision of the supplementary treatment and to indicate the “ID Arrangement”, relating to the cross-border mechanism, issued by a central administration of a member state of the European Union.

To correctly fill in the model 770/2022 interested parties can refer to instructions provided by the Revenue Agency, also these still in draft version, released with the press release of 23 December 2021.

In the indications all the details for the completion of the 2022 declaration picture by picture.

Paintings Model 770/2022 Data to be entered SF framework capital gains, commercial start-up fees and contributions from public and private entities, as well as the communication of non-taxable or reduced taxable capital gains, attributable to non-resident subjects Framework SG sums deriving from the redemption of life insurance and capital paid in connection with life insurance or capitalization contracts as well as returns on retirement benefits paid periodically and annuities with a social security function SH framework capital gains, bonuses and winnings, proceeds from bank acceptances, as well as proceeds from deposits guaranteeing loans Panel YES summary of profits and equivalent income paid in 2021 SK framework communication of profits and other similar income paid by resident and non-resident subjects Quadro SL income deriving from participation in Italian and foreign UCITS (collective investment schemes), subject to withholding tax as an advance payment SM framework income deriving from participation in Italian and foreign UCITS (collective investment schemes), subject to withholding tax SO framework communications that must be made pursuant to art. 6, paragraph 2, and 10, paragraph 1, of Legislative Decree no. 461 of 1997, by intermediaries and other parties involved in transactions that may generate capital gains pursuant to art. 67, paragraph 1, letters from c) to c-quinquies), of the TUIR and to the reporting by the trust companies of the data useful for the liquidation of the IVIE for the subjects they represent SP framework withholdings made on atypical securities SQ framework data of the payments of the substitute tax applied on the proceeds of the bonds pursuant to Legislative Decree no. 239 of 1996, as well as that applied to profits deriving from shares and similar securities entered in the centralized deposit system managed by Monte Titoli SpA pursuant to art. 27-ter of Presidential Decree no. 600 of 1973 SS summary data concerning those reported in the various parts of the declaration model DI framework any credit deriving from the higher credit resulting from the declarations subject to integration in favor ST withholdings made, withholdings for tax assistance, substitute taxes carried out. as well as payments relating to the withholding and substitute taxes indicated above SV framework withholdings of additional municipal personal income tax and withholdings for tax assistance, as well as the relative payments Left panel summary of credits and compensations made pursuant to Presidential Decree no. 455 of 1997 and pursuant to art. 17 of Legislative Decree no. 241 of 1997 Panel SY sums paid following foreclosure procedures with third parties and withheld by article 25 of law decree no. 78 of 2010. This prospectus must also be used to indicate the sums paid to foreign recipients without tax code

Within deadline of October 31, 2022, the model 770/2022 must be sent by choosing one of the modality expected:

directly from the withholding agent;

through a qualified intermediary;

through other appointed subjects (for the State Administrations);

through companies belonging to the group.

The telematic service provides, after sending, a confirmation message that the file has been received and provides the user with a communication to certify the outcome of the processing carried out on the data which, if free from errors, confirms the submission of the declaration.