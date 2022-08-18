Model Bella Hadid believes she lost contracts because of her support for Palestine

During a podcast interview rep, the model of Dutch-Palestinian origin confided in the repercussions of her speeches in favor of the Palestinian people.

She has long supported Palestine, the land of her father, real estate developer Mohamed Hadid. Since the resurgence of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in May 2021, Bella Hadid has not hesitated to take the side of the Palestinian people. This Monday, August 15, the model of Dutch-Palestinian origin returned to these positions in the podcast of journalist and activist Noor Tagouri, entitled rep. Bella Hadid felt that her statements could have had repercussions on her career. “I’ve had so many companies stop working with me,” she says. Before adding that his words also affected his relationships, particularly friendly ones.

“A crushing anguish”

“I don’t know if I’m ready to talk today. Last night, I had this feeling of overwhelming angst about not saying the right thing and not being the person everyone wants me to be. However, the supermodel came to the following conclusion: “I also realized that I have studied enough, I know my family enough, I know my own history enough. And that should be enough to express my opinion to a friend on a subject that is close to our hearts,” she explains.

Last year, in March 2021, Bella Hadid took part in the pro-Palestinian march in New York, which led to her being lambasted by the Official Israel Twitter account. “When celebrities like @BellaHadid plead to ‘throw Jews into the sea’, they’re advocating for the elimination of the Jewish state. This should not be an Israeli-Palestinian problem. It should be a human question. Shame on you”. On May 22, 2022, the model of Dutch-Palestinian origin as well as her sister Gigi Hadid and singer Dua Lipa had also been the target of an anti-Palestinian advertisement calling them “new brigades of Hamas influencers”.