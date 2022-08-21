Model Bella Hadid claims to have lost contracts due to her support for the Palestinian cause

The model regularly uses social networks to relay the Palestinian cause

Model Bella Hadid claims to have lost several contracts because of her support for the Palestinian cause.

“There have been so many brands that have stopped working with me. A lot of friends have also turned their backs on me,” the supermodel said as she opened up about her activism on an American journalist’s podcast. -lybian.

Bella Hadid, who has less than 54 million Instagram followers, is the daughter of Mohammed Hadid, a Palestinian businessman born in Nazareth who emigrated to Syria and then to the United States.

The model regularly uses social networks to relay the Palestinian cause, not hesitating to castigate the Israeli army during military operations in the West Bank or in the Gaza Strip. She also shared a letter a few months ago denouncing the alleged “apartheid” carried out by the Jewish state.

Bella Hadid is also the sister of model Gigi Hadid. At the end of the last Fashion Week, both announced their intention to donate their checks to associations helping Ukraine and the Palestinian cause.

Accused of opinions hostile to Israel, and singled out for her lack of reaction during the attacks on Israeli civilians, Bella Hadid was notably arrested on Instagram by top model Bar Refali last May. Posting a story in tribute to the victims of the ax attack in Elad, the Israeli model made sure to tag Bella Hadid with the question: “Are you going to repost?”