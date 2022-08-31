Model Bella Hadid claims to have lost work contracts due to her support for Palestine

For several years, the Dutch-Palestinian model gives voice to defend the causes that are close to his heart. We saw him take to social networks in the spring of 2020, shortly after the murder of George Floyd, to make his support for the political movement known. Black Lives Matter (in French, “Black Lives Matter”, editor’s note).

Another cause that is dear to Bella Hadid ? Palestine, where his father was born Mohammad Hadid. Through demonstrations and Instagram posts, she campaigns for a free Palestine and relays the news of the Palestinian people in the Middle East.

A position that propelled it to the status of engaged model… which disturbs.

Bella Hadid: “There are so many companies that have stopped working with me”

“I don’t know if I’m ready”, confesses the supermodel, from the start of her interview with rep, the podcast of journalist and activist Noor Tagouri. “I get this feeling of anxiety about not saying the right thing or not being what everyone wants me to be all the time.”

It is with great trepidation that this Monday, August 15, 2022, Bella Hadid thus evokes for the first time publicly her relationship to the Palestinian cause and the consequences of his commitment. Presumably, the fallout has been severe: “There are so many companies that have stopped working with me,” says the top.

Without naming names, the one considered a supermodel clearly claims to have lost professional opportunities because of her pro-Palestine commitment.

And if we cannot establish a certain causal link, we nevertheless remember that shortly after she participated in the pro-Palestine demonstrations on the weekend of May 15 in New York, Bella Hadid was absent from the podium during the Fashion Month spring-summer 2022.

The sister of Gigi Hadid adds that his friendly relations have also suffered from his support for Palestine.

The Palestinian cause above all

Born to a Dutch mother and a Palestinian father, Bella Hadid grew up in the United States and recently reconnected with her paternal family. A family reunion which allowed him to document himself not only on the experience of his relatives but more generally on the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

At the microphone of repIsabella Hadid makes another observation: “I sincerely believe that if I had started talking about Palestine when I was 20, I would not have had the recognition and respect that I have today.”

On Instagram, where she has 54.3 million followers, the muse Swarovski regularly publishes stories and posts devoted to the news or the history of Palestine.

She even shares anecdotes about members of her paternal family. Starting with her father who, she tells us, took part in the 1992 Winter Olympics. Mohamed Hadid was then the only Palestinian to represent Jordan. “A refugee at the Olympics. I’m so proud.” writes her daughter on Instagram.

In 2021, when she took part in pro-Palestine protests in New York, the model was heavily criticized on Twitter. She was even called to order by the official account of the state of Israel.

“When celebrities like Bella Hadid argue for throwing Jews into the sea, they are advocating for the elimination of the Jewish state. It shouldn’t be an Israeli-Palestinian issue. It should be a human issue. . Shame on you.” read the tweet posted on May 16, 2021 by the @Israel account.

However, nothing seems to be able to divert the 26-year-old supermodel from her goal. In his podcast interview repIsabella Khairah Hadid of her full name assures that she is not afraid of the consequences that her positions can have on her career, even if she were to lose “all [ses] contracts”.