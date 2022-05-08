Model Biby Gaytán swimsuit ideal for older women

Mexico.- If something can perfectly define Biby Gaytán is that she is a fashion iconin addition to being a very beautiful, charismatic, talented woman with a very pleasant personality, she is an expert in fashion cases and knows very well how to make it clear, as expected, in the most subtle way.

Recently, the Mexican actress and singer left everyone amazed by posting a photo on her official Instagram profile in which she can be seen in a swimsuit posing next to her husband, actor Eduardo Capetillo, and their two children; the twins Manuel and Daniel.

Biby chose the perfect swimsuit for women over 50; a full bikini with subtle cut-outs at the bust and a fresh print. Without falling into the typical, the artist decided to stylize it with loose-fitting white pants and a crown made of flowers, but not just any, but bougainvillea.

The native of Chiapas, whose career began in the 80s, stole all eyes by being seen in a bathing suit, but in an outfit that goes completely with her style, very elegant and ideal for mature women, thus receiving many positive comments. from his fans.

There are few times that Biby Gaytán has been seen posing in a swimsuit, now, as a mature woman and several decades old, but on this occasion she showed off her good taste in style and managed to inspire many women , who live amazed by their good taste.

But Biby is just one of the artists who manage to steal the spotlight everyone by posing in a bathing suit, who recently caused a sensation was the singer Tatianawho has enjoyed her days off from the beach to the fullest, modeling spectacular outfits that make it clear that age does not matter when you know fashion.

