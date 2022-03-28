Model Claire Bridges, 21, loses both legs due to complications from COVID-19

The coronavirus came into the world three years ago. A virus that has taken millions of people and has left many more with serious consequences, such as Carolyn Claire Bridgesthe young model from 21 years who was born in the city of St. Petersburg, Florida.

The model was already born with heart problems, which made her a risk patient if she contracted the coronavirus, and so it was. She has been in the Tampa General Hospital since January 16, admitted with COVID-19 and severe pain in her legs., and it has been now when he has been able to go out to celebrate his 21st birthday. Two months “fighting for his life” and in which she has had to face an amputation of her two legs due to various complications, and despite being vaccinated.

He was close to losing his life

The family itself has made their story known through GoFundMe, where they seek to raise funds for their recovery, and that is was diagnosed with COVID-19 myocarditis, rhabdomyolysis (muscle tissue breaks down and then passes into the blood), cyanotic acidosis, and mild pneumonia. She entered the ICU already on a ventilator, but she was so sick and weak that his heart stoppedforcing the emergency teams to perform resuscitation maneuvers on him.

They were able to save his life in the end, but the damage to his legs was already too great to be able to save them and avoid greater dangers to his health, and that is why they ended up amputating both.

Little by little, Carolyn has been recovering, leaving her progress on her Instagram profile, posting images of her achievements, such as when she was able to sit for the first time. Now, the young model tries to adapt to her new life next to her wheelchair.

At this time, the family continues to seek financial support through crowdfunding platforms, since healthcare in the United States is privatized and it is very difficult to assume the costs of what happened. The collection is around 110,000 dollars with a goal of 150,000 dollars. “Claire’s recovery will be a long challenge and it is our hope that we can provide the best possible help for her medical needs,” reads the young woman’s campaign.