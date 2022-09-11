Model Emily Ratajkowski Parties With Dimitrov To Promote Green Outfits

Famous American model Emily Ratajkowski partyed with Grigor Dimitrov at the start of the US Open to promote a tennis-inspired collection made from bottles of Evian consumed at last year’s US Open.

The party was organized by the fashion company Rothy in collaboration with the Evian water brand. Apparently, Ratajkowski has separated from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard after four years of marriage. According to a source, model-actor-author Emily wants to start over in a new place.

“She’s gotten an apartment downtown to get away from her ex and start her new life,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They only talk through the babysitter”

Ratajkowski has a large following on social media. His Instagram account alone has almost 30 million followers. Emily Ratajkowski’s latest Instagram post shows her enjoying her time with her kids and her dogs.

Dimitrov’s message to the withdrawal of Serena Williams

Grigor Dimitrov has wished his good friend Serena Williams the best of health, adding that he encourages her to succeed in whatever she chooses to do next.

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, will retire after the US Open. Dimitrov, 31, has always had a good relationship with Williams and they are very good friends. “You know, I don’t even know what to wish for in the sense that his hands are in so many different opportunities, like business and all that,” Dimitrov said in a video released by the ATP.

“For me, all I can wish him is good health and like, enjoy what’s going to be after that because I know what’s ahead, we’re such good friends and it’s going to be an honor for me to go down the same path. you off the court, and many beautiful moments ahead”