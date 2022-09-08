Model Gigi Hadid launches her 100% cashmere clothing brand

“For years, I have wanted and understood that the next step in my career is to create and unveil something that belongs to me.” entrusts Gigi Hadid to the media WWD. After having chained the campaigns as a muse and parade for an incalculable number of luxury houses, the supermodel is embarking on a new challenge.

With Guest In ResidenceGigi Hadid tries her hand at designing clothes.

At Guest in Residence, cashmere clothing for everyone

Guest In Residence offers cashmere clothing for women, men and children. Proof that it is aimed at a wide range of people, the campaign for its first collection highlights 100 models of all ages and with various appearances.

We recognize among them the model Aaron Philip or the fashion journalist Grace Coddington.

As for this first collection, it includes a wide variety of comfortable tops. From the polo shirt to the turtleneck through the hoodie, we find all the cashmere sweaters we need to spend the autumn-winter warm.

the cashmere cardigan and the cashmere button-down shirt have already established themselves as essential this season. Hats and socks in the same material are also available in the accessories section.

On the color palette side, there are also many choices: electric blue, orange, khaki, pink, lavender, lime green, rust color, and bright red.

Guest In Residence, the brand that wants to democratize the cashmere sweater

Before throwing Guest In Residence, the American model pondered for a long time. If the idea of ​​creating a brand was obvious, it was the type of product to be marketed that gave it food for thought.

For her, it was out of the question to sell “something that is so overproduced today that nobody needs it.” as she says to WWD.

“At one point I thought of cashmere and wanted to understand this market – why a 100% cashmere sweater can be sold for $3,000 and also $90.” After traveling to Milan, one of the fashion capitals of the world, Gigi Hadid understands that she has a niche to fill: to make this luxury piece an affordable product for more people.

Gigi Hadid: “everyone deserves a luxury item, everyone deserves a durable material that if taken care of can last for decades and be passed down – I really try to encourage people to invest in their wardrobe dress and not to waste.”

We note all the same that the starting price of the collection is 122€. To get the Guest In Residence jogging pants you will have to count there more than 500€.

The first collection of the Guest In Residence brand is available now on the guestinresidence.com website.

Discover the images of the collection in the following slideshow: