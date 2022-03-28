Model Izabella Metz wears Megan Fox’s Mugler dress and flirts with Tyga

ads

Izabella Metz is giving Megan Fox a run for her money.

The model attended Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva’s annual Oscar party in Los Angeles on Saturday night wearing the sexy Mugler gown made famous by the “Jennifer’s Body” star.

Metz accessorized with a brown bag, gold heels and sparkly earrings.

The cutout dress features a sheer overlay that leaves little to the imagination. Chandler Allen/BFA.com

Fox, 35, wore the French fashion label’s sassy number ($1,698) to the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. She paired the dress with strappy black stilettos and a fresh white pedicure.

At the time, Fox and his now-fiancée Machine Gun Kelly, 31, made headlines for packing the PDA and licking their tongues on the red carpet, just like Ashley Benson and G-Eazy did on Saturday night. party of s

Fox turned heads in the same dress while posing for photos with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. Getty Images for dcp

But the two weren’t the only ones flirting inside the star-studded party.

A source told Page Six Style that Metz was close to Tyga, 32, at his VIP table throughout the night. We heard the pair was talking while Travis Scott was performing his first set since the Astroworld tragedy.

Metz was seen flirting with Tyga inside the star-studded party, a source told Page Six Style. Getty Images

“The VIP crowd included Tyga, who was in high spirits watching the performance,” the source said of the rapper. He “he was seen flirting with the model Izabella Metz”.

Tyga previously dated Kylie Jenner and shares his 9-year-old son King with ex Blac Chyna. Page Six has reached out to the rapper’s representative for comment.

