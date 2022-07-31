Model, mother, actress… AND SINGLE! The successful life of Emily Ratajkowski

A very talented girl since she was little!



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

talented since childhood



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Her modeling career



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Nickelodeon star



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Was he pigeonholed?



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Robin Thicke turned to see her



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

The girl from the music videos



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Emily goes viral



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

His claim to fame



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Her role in ‘Gone Girl’



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

His personal life



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.



11/11 SLIDES