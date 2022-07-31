Entertainment

Model, mother, actress… AND SINGLE! The successful life of Emily Ratajkowski

James
A very talented girl since she was little!

Emily Ratajkowski recently announced her separation from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard after four years of marriage. Although the news greatly impressed her fans, it is the best time for us to review some of her best moments in her life.



talented since childhood

From a very young age, Emily knew that she would become an artist. Born in London in 1991, the young Ratajkowski loved musical theatre, especially ‘Cats’, and often put on performances for her parents. She told Editorialist: “Each home video became a musical theater performance.” The family moved to the United States when she was five years old.



Her modeling career

At age 14, Ratajkowski caught the attention of modeling agents and signed with Ford Models. He got jobs at Nordstrom and Kohl’s, where he appeared in teen catalogs. However, Ratajkowski dreamed of a television role and began auditioning for small parts.



Nickelodeon star

One of the roles Ratajkowski landed was one in Nickelodeon’s teen drama ‘iCarly’ in 2009, where she played Tasha.



Was he pigeonholed?

However, the teenager was frustrated by the audition process, as casting directors had a habit of pigeonholing her into cheerleader or unkind girl roles. She told the New York Times: “She was so tired of auditioning for the bad girl in high school.” Ratajkowski took a step back from acting, enrolling at the University of California, Los Angeles in 2009 to study art.



Robin Thicke turned to see her

College didn’t last long, as Ratajkowski dropped out after a year to pursue modeling full-time. Her modeling career began when she posed for limited editions of the erotic magazine Treats! For the third issue of 2012, she appeared on the cover of the magazine with a clever black and white photo that showed her as she came into the world. This photo caught the attention of singer-songwriter Robin Thicke, who thought it would be perfect for the ‘Blurred Lines’ video.



The girl from the music videos

Ratajkowski already had experience with music videos, having directed Maroon 5’s ‘Love Somebody’ and Taio Cruz’s ‘Fast Car’, but was initially hesitant to appear in ‘Blurred Lines’, fearing he would be typecast again. this time as a music video model. However, he was on board when he found out that Thicke’s clip was intended to be more sensual.



Emily goes viral

It turned out to be a good decision for Ratajkowski, as ‘Blurred Lines’ became the song of the summer of 2013. The lyrics and video may have been controversial, but everyone had seen her walking topless in platform heels in bed with Thicke: the world knew who he was. When asked if he thought the video was any good, Ratajkowski said, “I’m not worried about nudity and it gave me a chance to say the things I thought about feminism today and women in general in pop culture.”



His claim to fame

Thanks to ‘Blurred Lines,’ most people knew Ratajkowski as the girl in the video, but her name soon became even more famous when she was named Esquire’s Woman of the Year in 2013, voted one of the 20 sexiest women. of Rolling Stone and appeared in the 50th anniversary issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Overnight, Ratajkowski became an international superstar.



Her role in ‘Gone Girl’

The star channeled her overnight fame into fulfilling her life’s dream: acting. Her notoriety earned her a role in the 2014 Oscar-nominated thriller ‘Gone Girl.’ Ratajkowski plays student Andie Fitzgerald, who is also the lover of Ben Affleck’s character Nick and has the power to ruin his life if you want. Several Hollywood doors were already open for the young star.



His personal life

Emily became a mother in March 2021 when she gave birth to her first child, Sylvester Apollo. In an Instagram post announcing the happy news, he wrote: “Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us on Earth. Sly came into the world on 8/3/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and loving morning of my life. “. After separating from her husband, Sebastian, Emily is mainly dedicated to raising Sylvester. But now that one of the world’s most desirable women is single again, it won’t take long for her to find romance and success again.



