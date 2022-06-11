Model plus Jess Rodríguez did not qualify for Miss Costa Rica

Jess said that by going to the casting she had already won Miss Costa Rica 2022. Instagram

The plus model Jéssica Rodríguez did not qualify for the final of Miss Costa Rica 2022.

This Friday afternoon, Teletica announced the name of the 10 girls who will participate in the beauty pageant and Jess, who wanted to break down barriers and stereotypes, did not sneak in among those who will fight for the crown this year.

[ Modelo talla plus sobre Miss Costa Rica: “Para mí ya es un gane clasifique o no” ]

The finalists are:

Mariella Rabbit Benavides

Age: 27 years.

Residence: Heredia center.

Profession: Veterinary.

Social cause: Mental health.

Experience: International Coffee Reign 2022.

Kristell Gomez Ortiz

Age: 27 years.

Residence: San Francisco, Heredia.

Profession: Human Resources and Fashion Design student.

Social cause: You want to develop a comprehensive platform for young people.

Experience: Miss Teen Beauty Expo.

Devy González has quite a bit of experience in beauty pageants. Courtesy (Courtesy Devy Gonzalez)

Devy Gonzalez Jaen

Age: 28 years old.

Residence: La Sabana, San José.

Profession: Finance.

Social cause: Promote tourism.

Experience: Reina Intercontinental San José.

Ana Valeria Martinez Porras

Age: 20 years.

Residence: San Cayetano, San José.

Profession: Political Science student.

Social cause: Student participation.

Experience: None.

The journalist Pamela Muñoz will be among the finalists. Photo: Facebook Tigo Sports

Pamela Munoz Morales

Age: 27 years.

Residence: Alajuela.

Profession: Sports journalist.

Social cause: Does not have yet.

Experience: Winner Miss Teen CR 2010.

Michelle Porras Calderon

Age: 26 years.

Residence: Carthage.

Profession: Marketing student.

Social cause: Feed homeless people.

Experience: Intercontinental Queen.

Tanaysha Koshny Robinson

Age: 22 years.

Residence: Heredia.

Profession: Dentistry student.

Social cause: Does not have yet.

Experience: Casting Miss CR 2019.

Nancy Rodriguez Masis

Age: 20 years.

Residence: Athens, Alajuela.

Profession: Science Teaching.

Social cause: Does not have yet.

Experience: None.

Kristell Ruiz-Freeman

Age: 25 years.

Residence: Escazú, San José.

Profession: Journalist.

Social cause: Does not have yet.

Experience: None.

Maria Fernanda Rodriguez Avila

Age: 24 years old.

Residence: San Carlos, Alajuela.

Profession: Civil Engineer and student of English and Portuguese.

Social cause: Does not have yet.

Experience: None.

According to the Teletica page, this last participant was unable to attend Channel 7 this Friday for health reasons; however, she was at the meeting via Zoom and she will sign the contract soon to finish confirming her participation in the beauty pageant.

The girls will start this week with rehearsals and the respective preparation on their way to being the next sovereign of Costa Rican beauty. Miss Costa Rica 2022 will be held in September of this year.