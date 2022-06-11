Model plus Jess Rodríguez did not qualify for Miss Costa Rica
The plus model Jéssica Rodríguez did not qualify for the final of Miss Costa Rica 2022.
This Friday afternoon, Teletica announced the name of the 10 girls who will participate in the beauty pageant and Jess, who wanted to break down barriers and stereotypes, did not sneak in among those who will fight for the crown this year.
[ Modelo talla plus sobre Miss Costa Rica: “Para mí ya es un gane clasifique o no” ]
The finalists are:
Mariella Rabbit Benavides
Age: 27 years.
Residence: Heredia center.
Profession: Veterinary.
Social cause: Mental health.
Experience: International Coffee Reign 2022.
Kristell Gomez Ortiz
Age: 27 years.
Residence: San Francisco, Heredia.
Profession: Human Resources and Fashion Design student.
Social cause: You want to develop a comprehensive platform for young people.
Experience: Miss Teen Beauty Expo.
Devy Gonzalez Jaen
Age: 28 years old.
Residence: La Sabana, San José.
Profession: Finance.
Social cause: Promote tourism.
Experience: Reina Intercontinental San José.
Ana Valeria Martinez Porras
Age: 20 years.
Residence: San Cayetano, San José.
Profession: Political Science student.
Social cause: Student participation.
Experience: None.
Pamela Munoz Morales
Age: 27 years.
Residence: Alajuela.
Profession: Sports journalist.
Social cause: Does not have yet.
Experience: Winner Miss Teen CR 2010.
Michelle Porras Calderon
Age: 26 years.
Residence: Carthage.
Profession: Marketing student.
Social cause: Feed homeless people.
Experience: Intercontinental Queen.
Tanaysha Koshny Robinson
Age: 22 years.
Residence: Heredia.
Profession: Dentistry student.
Social cause: Does not have yet.
Experience: Casting Miss CR 2019.
Nancy Rodriguez Masis
Age: 20 years.
Residence: Athens, Alajuela.
Profession: Science Teaching.
Social cause: Does not have yet.
Experience: None.
Kristell Ruiz-Freeman
Age: 25 years.
Residence: Escazú, San José.
Profession: Journalist.
Social cause: Does not have yet.
Experience: None.
Maria Fernanda Rodriguez Avila
Age: 24 years old.
Residence: San Carlos, Alajuela.
Profession: Civil Engineer and student of English and Portuguese.
Social cause: Does not have yet.
Experience: None.
According to the Teletica page, this last participant was unable to attend Channel 7 this Friday for health reasons; however, she was at the meeting via Zoom and she will sign the contract soon to finish confirming her participation in the beauty pageant.
The girls will start this week with rehearsals and the respective preparation on their way to being the next sovereign of Costa Rican beauty. Miss Costa Rica 2022 will be held in September of this year.