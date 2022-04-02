Model predicts recurrence after eradication of early Barrett’s neoplasia

Physicians can begin implementing the model now to reduce the burden of care and unnecessary worry on patients.

Barrett’s intestinal metaplasia of the esophagus is a response to injury caused by acid reflux. Photo: Shutterstock.

Barrett’s esophagus is a premalignant disorder of the esophagus that is on the rise every day, which is why Gastroenterology societies have issued their recommendations for detection and follow-up. Specific factors such as obesity, white race, age over 50 years, smoking, and hiatal hernia have been identified as factors that increase the risk of Barrett’s esophagus and adenocarcinoma.

“Once complete eradication of Barrett’s is achieved, the chances of neoplastic recurrence are so small that we significantly reduce the burden of endoscopic follow-up procedures in the vast majority of cases,” said Jacques JGHM Bergman, MD, of the Center A doctor at the University of Amsterdam told Reuters Health by email. “Those at higher risk can be identified with our prediction model.”

Clinicians can start implementing the model now, he said, to “reduce the health care burden and unnecessary worry (for) our patients.”

The guidelines must incorporate the model, he added, “to ensure the quality of endoscopic eradication real by centralizing care in high-volume expert centers and then allowing the currently too strict follow-up regimen just to the small subset of cases that have a significant risk of recurrence“.

Dr. Bergman and colleagues built the model using data from the Dutch Barrett Center of Expertise Registerwhich captures the results of all the patients with BE undergoing endoscopic treatment in the Netherlands. Input included predictors related to demographics, reflux severity, histologic status at baseline, and treatment characteristics.

The model was externally validated in patients with BE treated in Switzerland and Belgium.

A total of 1154 patients with complete eradication of BE were included for model construction. During a mean endoscopic follow-up of four years, 38 patients developed recurrent disease (0.8%/ person year).

Features independently associated with recurrence (strongest to weakest predictor) were visible new lesion during the treatment phase; a greater number of treatments in emergencies; male gender; increased length of BE; high-grade dysplasia or cancer at baseline; and younger age.

External validation showed good calibration

Dr. Bergman noted that: “Research is needed to improve the quality of endoscopic training in Barrett eradication therapy. We are now using too frequent endoscopic follow-up to compensate for suboptimal imaging, selection and treatment.”

Dr. Brooks Cash, Chief of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition at Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center and UTHealth in Houston, commented on the study in an email to Reuters Health: “This seems like an extremely feasible approach … from recognized experts in the field. The fact that the researchers validated their tool against two other large external databases and found similar results is encouraging.”

However, he said, “while this seems to contribute significantly to risk assessment and will probably allow us to better advise our patients, it would be nice if it was validated in a US cohort. Also, although we can talk to the patients Overall, regarding your risk of cancer recurrence after ablation, the current study does not determine when we should perform our surveillance tests or whether there are post-ablation measures that could be taken to reduce the risk of recurrence.”

