Models and designers, spotlight on fashion entrepreneurs

They parade for major brands, pose for prestigious magazines and are also entrepreneurs. FashionUnited presents five of the most famous models who have decided to launch their clothing brands. Evolving in the fashion world for several years, they too wanted to express their personalities and their visions through clothes.

Ines de la Fressange

Ines de la Fressange website

Former model, Inès de la Fressange paraded and posed for the biggest brands. Karl Lagerfeld’s muse, she was chosen as Chanel’s ambassador in the 80s. She was the first model to sign an exclusive contract with a luxury brand. In 1989, she was chosen to embody the bust of Marianne. In 1991, she launched her eponymous brand in association with the luxury group Orcofi. It was licensed from its own brand in 1999 and returned to it in 2014 after the takeover by French investors and two financial funds from Dubai, The Luxury Fund and from France, Calao Finance. From now on, the former model is in charge of the artistic direction of the house and multiplies the collaborations with other brands like Petit Bateau or Uniqlo.

Hugo Philip

Launched in February 2021, Cruel Pancakes is a French streetwear brand. In the era of time, it relies on sustainable and ethical fashion. Thus, rather than releasing collections according to the seasons, Cruel Pancakes works by drop

and offers unique, limited edition pieces. Behind the project, there is the French model Hugo Philip. With over 900,000 followers on Instagram, he recently graced the cover of Men’s Health magazine.

Marco Castelli

At only 32 years old, Marco Castelli already has a great career in modeling. The man who has posed for Vogue, Chanel, Cartier and Bentley, among others, launched his eponymous brand in 2016. With Marco Castelli Collection, the model offers unisex fashion.

Kendall Jenner

Boss – Kendall Jenner

Becoming famous thanks to reality TV, Kendall Jenner is one of the highest paid models of the new generation. With her sister Kylie, she launched a clothing brand “Kendall+Kylie” in 2012. These are very limited edition collections, sold directly on their dedicated website. The brand is launched in collaboration with Topshop, it is currently available on Zalando.fr.

Francisco Lachowski

Born in Brazil to parents from Poland, Francisco Lachowski has been a model since the age of 18. During his career, he has walked for Gucci, Dior Hommes, Mugler, Roberto Cavalli, Armani, among others. In January 2020, he announced on Instagram, the upcoming launch of his clothing brand “Till Tomorrow”.