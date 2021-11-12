Models of climate justice – Corriere.it

from Paolo Mieli

Cop26 will go down in history for the role women have played. Activists like Greta Thunberg and Vanessa Nakate, but also some institutional representatives

It is likely that COP26, the climate summit that is about to conclude in Glasgow, will go down in history for the role women played in it. Even those who participated outside the rooms where the summit was held. More than all the others, Greta Thunberg who pointed the finger at the participants in the meeting accusing them of being nothing more than specialists in small talk. And that, even before knowing the final resolutions, he announced his intention to address the Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres to ask him to declare global warming as a level 3 global emergency, the highest that can be conceived. One of his followers, Ugandan activist Vanessa Nakate embarrassed former US President Barack Obama by accusing him of having promised in 2009 (when I was thirteen, he pointed out) one hundred billion dollars to fight change climatic. And then he did not take care to keep his commitment. Greta and the others were co-stars of the World Climate Conference. Maybe even something more. Thunberg and her peers, Michela Marzano wrote in Repubblica, embody the ability of women to be resilient (a term that, in all evidence, will still accompany us for a long way). Not in the sense that they accept and keep silent, says Marzano, but in the true and profound sense of the word resilience: to face and overcome the difficulties and adversities of life without ever adapting to situations. They are girls who care about the so-called ethics of care.

But the women invited to participate in the international meeting also played an important role. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was the liveliest among the twenty or so delegates who arrived in Glasgow in the US team led by Nancy Pelosi. Ocasio-Cortez has argued (since his departure for Scotland) with some of his colleagues – males, it is assumed – guilty of having decided not to travel in the company of the official US delegation, but with the support of private sponsors. Private sponsors that some, he insinuated, may suspect are linked to interests of companies in the fossil fuel sector. Then, without having felt the need to corroborate those suspicions, it moved on and publicly re-launched the theory of the correlation between the climate crisis and gender inequality. In the sense, already highlighted by the Sudanese Balgis Osman-Elasha, that women, representing the largest part of the poor on the planet, are the most exposed to the consequences of climate change. Or that – as the Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon argued (Sara Gandolfi spoke about it on these pages) – 80% of the displaced due to climate change are women. But Ocasio-Cortez wanted to add something less generic. In the United States, she revealed, indigenous women are being killed or disappear all the time. Does it have anything to do with climate change? Yes, according to her, because this happens near fossil fuel extraction sites. And it would be in the vicinity of those sites that something mysterious happens: Indigenous women who protest or who try to express dissent are threatened or made to disappear. It follows, again according to Ocasio-Cortez, that climate justice will only be achieved with gender justice, with the protection of communities of indigenous cultures. Communities that as you well know, he added, are often matriarchal. After that, the New York Radical MP gave an example of an alternative path to pursue climate justice. The model proposed by Ocasio-Cortez is that of the Dakota Access protest movement led by the Lakota Sioux nation, coming from the Standing Rock reservation. Movement in which she herself participated. And which, in March 2020, won an important battle with the ruling of a federal court in Washington that blocked the work of the pipeline.

A speech of some charm and some interest. At the moment, also due to the complexity of the issue, the further steps to induce the whole world to slow down the global warming are elusive. That is to say how the Ocasio-Cortez method can make the race towards the goals that humanity represented at the United Nations glasshouse has laboriously set for itself more agile. Indeed, at times one may get the impression that some women, young and adult, do not escape the blablabla by Greta accused of the great of the world. It must also be said, however, that it is not up to her and to others like her to give precise indications. Since they can avail themselves of the happy condition in which protest has to be nothing but protest.

But – if they wanted to – they could take a few steps forward while remaining within the fence of those who have no responsibility for government. Historian Niall Ferguson noted that since 2003, the year Greta Thunberg was born, China has been responsible for two-thirds of the world’s CO2 emissions increase and 93% of coal consumption. Here, for example, if they could also involve some resilient peers who live in Beijing or who belong to the indigenous population of Xinjiang, this would give greater substance to their suggestive indications.