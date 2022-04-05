Modena. CGIL, school and Covid: “Teachers must be paid to stay in class”

MODENA Modena teachers reject Dad. The report card emerges from the survey “Pandemic and quality of work in Modena schools”. The research was conducted by CGIL Modena: “The autonomy of teachers has reduced – attests Claudio Riso, provincial secretary of the FLC-CGIL – because more and more families and managers interfere and condition their work”.

The trade unionist recalls that the freedom of education is enshrined in the Constitution. From paper to everyday life (passing from the distance learning screen) the step can be very long. The researchers highlight several critical points.

“If I pay you to be a teacher, go be a teacher.” Claudio Riso, provincial secretary of the Flc-Cgil, takes a stand on unvaccinated teachers: “I do not intend to wink at those who have not had the vaccine – the trade unionist points out – In Modena there are classes with 28-30 pupils and the resources are precious . It is very unlikely that people are paid, but obliged to do something else ». Riso states that in Modena “98% of teachers are vaccinated”.

Four out of ten teachers (40.4%) assure that relations with families have deteriorated since the beginning of the pandemic. In middle school, relationships broke down in 47.7% of cases.

The percentage drops to 42% (again at the average) in relations with students, who deteriorated in 37.6% of cases in schools of all levels. The elementary schools (37.3%) undermine the middle schools (29.5%) in the ranking of the worst relationships with the principals. “We must work leaving the greatest possible autonomy to the teacher”, the recipe indicated by the secretary. The data show a different reality. More than one in two teachers has less room for choosing working times (50.7%). Almost as many (46.9%) have more organizational difficulties and almost four out of ten teachers (39.5%) have seen their work objectives decreased. On the other hand, more than two out of three teachers (67.5%) saw assessments “softened” and programs simplified. An even clearer percentage (67.5%) noted an interference by families in teaching. Thus almost one in two teachers (48%) identify a decrease in their authority. Concerns about contagion vary according to the age of the students. It goes from 75.5% of apprehension in kindergarten to 52.2% of high school. In elementary school the percentage is 57.5%, at average 47.1%.

Overall, the Modena school staff therefore believe the disadvantages of distance learning outweigh the advantages. Dissatisfaction is highest in Pavullo and Carpi.

Teachers are asking for higher salaries (22.4%), more structural and infrastructure investments (19.8%), more staff hires (17.6%), more investments in training (13.6%) and more resources to allocate to projects for the weakest students (9.8%). «It is necessary to make schools more welcoming for lessons and“ extra ”work – indicates Riso – to allow the autonomy of those who work at school to be increased. We also need greater economic recognition: you cannot pay 1,400-1,500 euros per month for a category that forms generations destined to govern one of the richest countries in the world ”.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED