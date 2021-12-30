Modena. Doctor Stefano Toscani leaves the emergency “The first medicine is teamwork”

history

sara terenziani

For almost two years now, the pandemic has been subjecting the entire population and medical and health personnel in particular to a severe test. There are many who have worked hard to continue doing their work and support their patients, as they have done for years. Among these there are those who in this period come to the end of his career: this is the case of Dr. Stefano Toscani, director of the Emergency and Emergency Department of Modena, who is preparing for retirement and takes the opportunity to retrace the most significant moments of his career.

Starting from the current situation, what are the main difficulties you find yourself facing?

“The inconveniences currently affect both the general population and all health professionals. The emergency room activity is considerably slowed down by the pandemic, as efforts must be made to preventively put all people to safety. Fortunately, the situation at the moment is still manageable, despite the difficulties due to the use of transport, which are reduced compared to before because a part is dedicated to the transport of Covid patients, consequently a reorganization has been and is still necessary in order to work on the better than our possibilities “.

How do you think this pandemic situation is destined to evolve?

“Predicting what will happen is very difficult, but at the moment I can say that the phase we are facing now seems to be characterized by a greater contagiousness accompanied by a lower severity of the disease, which therefore leads the number of hospitalizations to be significantly lower than the first and second wave “.

What are the most complex aspects to manage at the moment?

“At this moment we are trying in every way to avoid the closure of services, so the difficulty but also the objective of the moment is to try to combine the management of symptomatic people in the hospital with that of the other wards and the rest of the interventions” .

Going back in time, what have been the most significant moments of your career in the past years?

“From a management point of view, each period was characterized by its difficulties, such as the 2012 earthquake. At that time I was director of the Mirandola Emergency Department, one of the areas most affected by the earthquake and an immediate reorganization was needed to manage the situation. I also remember very well the experience of the Modena Park concert in 2017, for which the organization required months of work in collaboration with the police and the fire brigade, as attacks were also feared at that time. It was a beautiful example of teamwork ».

In conclusion, at the end of your career, what do you wish for the future of the Modena Emergency and Urgency Department?

“I hope that the department will be maintained and that a spirit of collaboration and synergy between the various hospitals and services of the province will be created with a rotation of staff, so that everyone can understand the difference between working in the center and working in the suburbs”.

