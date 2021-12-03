Modena. Gym closed suddenly Fifteen customers civil party

The judge rejects the requests of the defense of Master Fit: the members will speak in the courtroom The lawyer Brogneri: “Forward for the recognition of damages to the injured parties”

There are 15 civil parties admitted by the judge for the recognition of damages, in the context of the trial for the “Master Fit case”.

In recent days, the hearing concerning the sudden closure of the gymnasium overnight was held in the Court in Modena. The members, suddenly, found a sign at the entrance of the structure where it was written: “We inform our kind customers that for technical reasons the gym will remain closed”. And the same members were never able to train there again, despite the paid subscriptions because, a few days after the bitter surprise, the equipment was taken away.

Three years after the facts, those who paid without using the service intend to have justice. Federconsumatori has collected the outburst of 31 offended parties: 15 have officially formed civil parties during the hearing.

Also present in the classroom was Riccardo Manara, Master Fit referent.

«In the next hearing, scheduled for the next few months – says the lawyer of Federconsumatori, Rosanna Brogneri – the first six offended persons indicated in the summons will be heard. Then, as everyone will be heard. The list of witnesses is made up of members of the gymnasium who have seen the shutters lowered overnight, as well as the Chief Marshal of the Guardia di Finanza “.

During the last hearing, the order relating to the preliminary questions raised by the defense lawyer was also read, but the objections were rejected.

After the closure, in 2018, there were more blitzes by Fiamme gialle, carabinieri and police.

It was thoroughly investigated, although there were not the conditions to arrive at a preventive seizure of the assets, a lot of documentation was acquired which made it possible to reconstruct a lot of information.

Subscriptions had a cost of 399 euros, to which must be added the 39 euros of registration. The members saw the subscription disappear in three months and found the sign warning them of the closure of the gym.

Several meetings were held between the customers of Master Fit and Federconsumatori in which the profound bitterness of those who could not benefit from the already paid subscription emerged. And a strategic line has also been established, which aims to obtain compensation for the damage suffered due to the sudden closure of the gym.

In fact, the customers immediately launched a massive mobilization to obtain justice. Now that we have landed in a courtroom, the members are certainly not willing to think about it and retrace their steps.

Serena Arbizzi

