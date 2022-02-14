Modena, in May the shooting of the film on Enzo Ferrari with Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz and Shailene Woodley

On the left Enzo Ferrari on the right Adam Driver

Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz, Shailene Woodley. a multi-starred cast that will move through the streets of Modena – and some other locations in Emilia-Romagna – together with director Michael Mann, during the shooting of the film Ferrari, on the story of the founder of the Scuderia di Maranello.





The deal for the film a project that starts from afar and that stops right under the Ghirlandina tower. The production company STX Entertainment has unveiled the first details of the agreement reached with the Leone film Group (Italian distribution house) and Amazon for the making of the film about the life of Enzo Ferrari. An eagerly awaited appointment and, now that finally fixed, a must for fans of the Casa del Cavallino and its founder. The ideas that perhaps already in 2015 crowded the head of Michael Mann, who arrived in Modena with Christian Bale for an inspection in the city, were taking shape, to which nothing else had followed for him. Now, however, there is an agreement and there is also a period for the start of filming, indicated in the month of May. The tour will take place in Modena, the birthplace of Enzo, and also in other places in Emilia-Romagna, where the Reds began.

Multi-starred cast Adam Driver will be Enzo Ferrari. Fresh from the interpretation of another Italian entrepreneur, in the role of Maurizio Gucci in House of Gucci. Initially the name of Hugh Jackman was circulated for the role of the owner of Maranello, but in the end it will be Driver who lends his face to the legend of the automobile. Penelope Cruz (Oscar nominee for Pedro Almodovar’s Mades Paralelas) will be his wife Laura Ferrari, while Shailene Woodley will play the role of Lina Lardi, Drake’s lover. A multi-starred cast, and to director Michael Mann the task of directing it. One of the masters of action cinema – he has successes like Heat and Miami Vice behind him – is preparing for the first take of a story that he has long wanted to tell. To be able to have these extraordinary artists with me and bring these back to life iconic characters in the area of ​​Modena and Emilia Romagna where they lived a dream that finally comes true, he said. The biopic about 1957

The biopic about 1957 The biopic will be the adaptation of Brock Yates’ book, Enzo Ferrari – The man and the machine. A step back in 1957, in the summer that constituted a crucial crossroads in the history of Enzo Ferrari. The film should be born from the intertwining of the events that that year concerned the car company but also the private life of the entrepreneur. After the death of his son Dino, the risk of bankruptcy of Ferrarfi, set up from nothing ten years earlier with his wife and marriage in crisis, the Drake tried to give himself a push to go up. He bet everything on the Mille Miglia, participating with the red Scuderia and winning first, second and third place. A competition that has remained in history, unfortunately also due to the very serious accident in which two people lost their lives and which made the race remembered as the Guidizzolo Tragedy.