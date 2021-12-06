Modena, Rossetto still king of the right shopping But Carpi wins over prices with the Coop

Once again Rossetto di Fiorano is the Modenese supermarket with the most convenient products. But only for Big Brands products, while for own products (Private Label), First Price or discounted it is not so. Taking into account all the survey parameters, Coop Allenza 3.0 is in fact the most convenient chain. But not everywhere: Mirandola is the most expensive store in the province. Esselunga loosens his grip in competition and does not shine. Unes collapses in the middle of the table. Among the discounters stands Eurospin di Pavullo, followed by Lidl di Finale which is 6.5% cheaper than that of Modena city.

These are the main data of the twenty-seventh survey of the “Price observatory for supermarkets, hypermarkets and discount stores in Modena” presented yesterday at Federconsumatori Modena by the two architects, Professor Sandro Dima and Pamela Bussetti, together with the president Marzio Govoni.

In short, between July and August, 71 major brand products, 66 private labels, 71 first prices, 34 fresh products and 15 personal protection products (Covid) were detected in 13 hypermarkets, 26 supermarkets, 9 discount stores and 3 online sites. It emerged that sales are back in line with 2019 after the 2020 collapse due to the pandemic. With a notable growth of discounters (19.2%). The number of employees in large-scale distribution in Modena is also growing, with an increase of 14% in hypermarkets and supermarkets.

«The most convenient area of ​​our province – explains Govoni – is no longer Modena, as it has been for years, and neither is Sassuolo-Fiorano. It’s Carpi. Competition grew on that town square – Coop Borgogioioso against the new (and adjacent) Despar – and rewarding consumers. The prices in the Modena area and in the Sassuolo area remain at a good level, we record a very bad figure in the North Area, Mirandola San Felice and Finale areas. We at Federconsumatori launch an appeal to all operators in the sector. Work to reduce prices in the Bassa. The 7% difference between the prices of Carpi and Mirandola is not justifiable ».

«Coop is the brand that does better than the others – adds the president of the via Mar Jonio association – in its traditional competition it is ahead of Esselunga. It prevails in sanitary, fresh and other sectors. Esselunga does good marketing on the Fidaty Card and cares less about other prices. Conad has a good result with his hyper at the Rotonda which is first for the Grandi Marche in the province. Interesting and positive data in all sectors. The cheapest continues to be Lipstick. But less than in other years. And it is competitive in the range of Great Brands products, not in the other categories ».

The report states that «in the Great Brands the first Esselunga is in tenth place in the full and discounted price. Esselunga’s performance in Modena was particularly negative, also at the bottom of the ranking for Private Label products ».

In the analysis, even home deliveries, a formula that had its boom with the lockdown, Coop prevails over Esselunga, but a third competitor, Everly, joins the game. Finally, the discounters where only the first prices were measured. For the first time the Apennines – an area never convenient for shopping – wins in this category with Eurospin di Pavullo, followed by Lidl di Finale and another Eurospin, in Vignola. And Lidl di Modena is expensive.