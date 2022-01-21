Modena, the Caffè Molinari company changes ownership. After 200 years it passes to the Germans of Tchibo

MODENA. “Einen kaffee, bitte”. The historic company Caffè Molinari spa in Modena was acquired by the German group Tchibo, a giant with a turnover of 3 billion euros. Caffè Molinari deals with the processing, roasting and marketing of coffee.

The Modena-based company, founded over two centuries ago and also owner of the historic and very central bar of the same name, replied to the request for further information on this news: “The acquisition has taken place but for now on the indication of the CEO we do not intend to release other communications, in agreement with the head office in Hamburg ».

The concerns of the employees of the company in via Francia about the recent change of ownership would have been given reassuring answers, however. This is just the latest in a series of acquisitions by large industrial and financial groups of Italian coffee roasters. Made in Italy has also become attractive in the coffee sector, in which Modena plays the role of a small capital, with many active companies.

The “Ditta Giuseppe Molinari” appears in 1804 as a food shop in via Canalino, managed by the 18-year-old Giuseppe, who in 1822 decided to open a delicatessen in Piazza Grande and then began the marketing abroad of typical Modenese products, for example the Balsamic vinegar, zampone, cotechino: his son Giovanni brings them to the Philadelphia and Paris exposition. Starting from 1880 the company was transformed into the prestigious “Ditta Fratelli Molinari”, official supplier of the Royal House since 1888. Descendants Achille and Geminiano opened bars and restaurants in the center at the turn of the century. In 1911 the first Molinari Bar was inaugurated in via Emilia at the corner with via San Carlo (which today also offers breakfasts, lunches and aperitifs): since the postwar period the family (Giuseppe and his sons Alberto and Emilio) has concentrated on roasting in via Rismondo, starting to build what will become the “Caffè Molinari” brand in Italy and around the world. Alberto’s genius and inventiveness conceived in 1962 the trolley for the distribution of hot and cold drinks. A revolution that will make it possible to distribute hot coffee in the main Italian companies of the time, giving the workers a refreshment service, even though the contractual right of work break has not yet been recognized. After a first move to via Modonella, in 1972 the company changed its corporate structure and became Caffè Molinari spa, moving to via Manfredo Fanti, in a building behind the railway station with a characteristic color and in the place of which the Casa della Salute: in 1992 the sale of coffee abroad begins (today it involves about 60 countries of the world), in 2004 a book is published on the first two centuries of the company, shortly before the reopening of the bar in the center (with a surface minor) after a few years of closure: in 2008 the Caffè Molinari finally moved to the modern spaces of via Francia, becoming a leader in its specific sector.

Caffè Molinari (associated with Confindustria Emilia Area Centro) has recently obtained a kosher certification (which indicates foods that comply with the dietary rules prescribed by the Bible and therefore consumed by observant Jews but not only) and has set up spaces on site for the training of sector operators.

Giuseppe Molinari, sixth generation of the family (son of Alberto), 59 years old, mechanical engineer, until 2023 is in office as president of the Modena Chamber of Commerce and began his five-year mandate covering the role of managing director of the company that leads his surname.