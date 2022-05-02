Modena, the gym for little sick people “A useful and unique project”

Inauguration of the new structure built by the Casa di Fausta with the help of Lions Bagni: “It will be able to accommodate children with cancer and other serious diseases”

MODENA. A new gym was inaugurated yesterday morning at the “Casa di Fausta” in via Campi, the headquarters of Aseop, with the participation of various authorities in the area. young patients in the Oncohematology and Pediatric Neurology departments of the Modena Polyclinic.

“Today another dream has come true – said Erio Bagni, president of Aseop with emotion – in the many years of activity of the Casa di Fausta we have learned that the needs of children with cancer or with other serious pathologies, in particular those of a neurological type, they are many. Thus, thanks to the financial support of the Lions of Castelnuovo who have always supported us and of Lions International, we have created a gym dedicated to psychomotor skills, to improve the quality of life of children with specific therapeutic and rehabilitative paths and relieve families from so much suffering ” .

«The idea – recalls the neuropsychomotricist Monica Manni – was from years ago, when I followed the rehabilitation process of a Ukrainian child who had had a brain tumor. From there my collaboration with Aseop was born and thanks to the coordinator of the association Rita Malavolta it was decided to create this rehabilitation program for children with a neurological diagnosis right here, at the Casa di Fausta ».

Felici, in addition to the mayor Giancarlo Muzzarelli, also the general manager of the hospitals Claudio Vagnini and the professor Lorenzo Iughetti, director of the Maternal and Child Department of the Polyclinic: “This new initiative integrates the interventions of the public health tool to improve care for children with specific needs related to the pathology they are or have been suffering from. Aseop’s design effort is part of an increasingly necessary collaboration between institutions and volunteers, heralding very promising results ».

The start of the project, which due to its organizational and functional characteristics represents a unique and virtuous example in our city, is aimed in particular at children with outcomes of oncohematological pathologies who, after long hospitalizations in hospital and even invasive treatments, need a welcoming space where you can put your body into play in relation to desire, thought, space, time and objects. “As Eduardo De Filippo said,” children are pieces of heart “and cannot be abandoned – underlined Giordano Bruno Arato, 47th governor of Lions 108 Tb district – we are very proud of this” service “because once again it allows us to be an association useful to others and ready to respond to the needs of those who suffer ».

The Casa di Fausta in this period is also hosting three Ukrainian families with children suffering from oncological pathologies who fled the war. «In six years of activity we have welcomed more than 400 families – concluded the president Bagni – but the requests are constantly increasing. This is why we hope to complete the construction of a further 12 rooms in the villa in Baggiovara made available by Mirella Freni’s family as soon as possible ».

