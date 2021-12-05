Modena, which are the cheapest supermarkets. “Carpi is the cheapest” – Economy

Modena, December 5, 2021 – After thedownward swing during the lockdown period and red areas, now the Retail back to stable levels of pre-pandemic.

But the recovery is still at risk for both the increase in infections in recent weeks, both as a result of inflation. A’inflation which runs very fast even in Modena. In the province there is a much more positive figure than the rest of the country (-0.2% against + 0.9% in the region and + 1.1% of the national average) for the prices of food and beverage products. But if we take into consideration the prices for furniture, household items, restaurants and hotels Modena far exceeds other provinces and is in line with + 3% of the national average.

This, at least, if so compare the data of October 2020 with those of the same month last year, as Federconsumatori did in its annual Observatory of prices charged by supermarkets, hypermarkets and discount stores. “We promote supermarkets – says the president Marzio Govoni – because for a series of effects, probably also for the lack of competition in large-scale distribution, in Modena the prices of the previous year are confirmed and in some cases there is also a slight retreat “.









To report a unprecedented overtaking: self every family on average it disburses about every year five thousand euros with the products he puts in his shopping cart, in the lands of the Argine – and in particular the city of Carpi – and in Frignano comes to save over 350 euros. According to Federconsumatori, one has been triggered due to the strong growth of commercial structures competition (with lower prices) between the various brands, to the delight of consumers. The subject that drove this competition the most was the Borgogioioso hypercoop in Carpi, which dragged the other structures in the area to substantially uniform prices.

“For the first time in 27 years of the Observatory – explains Govoni – the city of Carpi, known for not being the cheapest in Italy, ranks first. Quite narrow podium to tell the truth: a little further down are the cities of Modena, Sassuolo and Fiorano. Once again, the Northern Area where 85,000 citizens reside, suffering from a sensational and unjustified difference in prices, with differences of over 7% for the Big Brands and 5% if we consider the large basket, is losing once again.









Signs of vitality in the Apennines as confirmed by the ranking of top five Discount for lower prices, all brands concentrated in the municipalities where prices are higher: theEurospin by Pavullo, follows the Lidl of Finale Emilia and theEurospin of Vignola; bad the Lidl of Modena, 6.5% more expensive. Among hyper Coop Alliance 3.0 gets the better of it long S.

“Esselunga’s choices in terms of prices are evident – continues the president of the consumer association -: not very competitive on whole prices, important commitment on promotionality, but without different results from other competitors. The time in which Esselunga was the unreachable hare, behind which the other signs trudged, seems to be far away “.