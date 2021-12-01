Moderately positive session in Piazza Affari

(Teleborsa) –for the, like the main European stock exchanges.

Substantially stable theEuro / US dollar, which continues the session on the eve of levels and stops at 1.132. Slightly raised seat for thegold, which advances to $ 1,779.5 per ounce. Decisive rise in oil (Light Sweet Crude Oil) (+ 3.58%), which reaches 68.55 dollars per barrel.

It goes down a lot spread, reaching +102 basis points, with a marked decrease of 26 basis points, with the yield of the 10-year BTP standing at 0.67%.

Among the main European stock exchanges money on Frankfurt, which recorded an increase of 0.75%, a decidedly positive balance for London, which boasts a progress of 1.04%, and substantially tonic Paris, which recorded a capital gain of 0.63%.

Earnings day for the Milan Stock Exchange, with the FTSE MIB, which shows a capital gain of 0.89%; along the same lines, the FTSE Italia All-Share the day continues with an increase of 0.82%.

On parity the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+ 0.19%); with analogous direction, without direction the FTSE Italia Star (+ 0.12%).

Between best performers of Milan, in evidence Saipem (+ 2.67%), Tenaris (+ 2.40%), ENI (+ 2.35%) e Unicredit (+ 2.26%).

The strongest sales, on the other hand, show up on DiaSorin, which continues trading at -2.01%.

At the top among Italian stocks a mid cap, MPS Bank (+ 3.35%), Alerion Clean Power (+ 3.01%), LINE (+ 2.42%) e Tinexta (+ 2.21%).

The strongest sales, on the other hand, show up on El.En, which continues trading at -1.71%.

Under pressure Carel Industries, with a sharp decline of 1.27%.

Suffers BF, which shows a loss of 1.10%.

Prey of the sellers Credem, with a decrease of 1.05%.

Between macroeconomic variables heavier:

Wednesday 01/12/2021

half past one Japan: Manufacturing PMI (preceding 53.2 points)

02:45 China: Caixin manufacturing PMI (expected 50.5 points; preceding 50.6 points)

08:00 Germany: Retail sales, annual (expected -2%; previous -0.9%)

08:00 Germany: Retail sales, monthly (1% expected; previous -1.9%)

10:00 European Union: Manufacturing PMI (expected 58.6 points; previous 58.3 points)

13:15 USA: ADP employed (expected 525K units; previous 571K units)

15:45 USA: Manufacturing PMI (preceding 58.4 points).

(Teleborsa) 01-12-2021 09:30