Moderatto: This is how they found the stolen truck that the band’s team was bringing

After it became known on social networks that the Moderatto gang had their equipment stolen on a highway in Mexico, the prosecution opened an investigation folder on the casereason for which the representative of the group was contacted by the Regional Prosecutor of Amecameca, who reported that the truck was located in Puebla.

The Attorney General will clarify the case

Working together with the Puebla Attorney General’s Office, the State of Mexico Attorney General’s Office will continue to work to clarify this case.

Since in the early hours of this Friday, the Moderatto group announced that a commando stole the truck with its team and kidnapped its drivers for a few hours at the toll booth on the Mexico-Puebla highway, highlighting that the robbery occurred in one of the booths in Chalco, while heading to Puebla, where they had a presentation scheduled.

Moderatto team truck found

The band’s manager explained that it happened around 01:00 in the morning and although the truck was found hours later, it had already been looted, so the team is still missing.

Until now it transpired that a commando got into the truck, hit the windows with pistols and they got the three drivers down, hooded them and took them away in a car.

“The trucks have GPS, it is seen that the truck was moved and then it was stopped for about an hour, an hour and a half, in a place where we suspect that all things happened. The truck appears right now in a corralón in Pueblabut apparently it is empty, it is the little information we have so far, “said the manager.

The only thing the group asks for is support to recover their team, since they were going to the Puebla Fair, where they would appear tonight.

MV