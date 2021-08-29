Modern Family reunion video at America’s Got Talent with Sofia Vergara

A tender surprise for Sofia Vergara brought a mini-reunion of Modern Family a few months after the conclusion of the historic sit-com.

The actress is now sworn by America’s Got Talent, broadcast on NBC in new ways due to the Coronavirus emergency, but despite the distancing measures in force, there are moments of great emotion. Like what the Vergara he lived when his great friend and colleague showed up on the big screen in front of the jury table Ed O’Neill.

The actor connected with the broadcast during a session of “Question & AnswersBetween audience and jurors: when a certain “Ed from Hawaii” appeared on video, this was Vergara’s expression.

The actress greeted her surprise with a huge smile scene husband for many years in Modern Family: the historic couple Jay Pritchett-Gloria Delgado she found herself at a distance, demonstrating a great understanding and a bond of friendship that goes beyond the work on the set.

O’Neill teased Vergara by asking her what she was like “managed to get the perfect job where you sit all the time and other people do all the work?“. “God is always good to me“, The juror replied.

Loading... Advertisements

The actress also joked about her own awkwardness, informing her former setmate that since she’s sworn to America’s Got Talent it hasn’t fallen even once yet, unlike what happened during the filming of Modern Family in which she became the protagonist of several tumbles. O’Neill confirmed to the other jurors his tendency to slide, defining it “a puppet when someone cuts the strings“ .

Ed O’Neill And Sofia Vergara they said goodbye to Modern Family this year, after 11 successful seasons on ABC, punctuated by the victories of 22 Emmy Awards (five of which in the Best Comedy Series section) and a Golden Globe for Best Comedy or Music Series. The last episode of Modern Family was broadcast in Italy by Fox on May 29th.