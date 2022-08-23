‘Modern Family’ Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Marry After Postponing Wedding for Two Years

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are finally married. The couple had set their wedding date for August 8, 2020, but they had to postpone it due to the pandemic and now, two years later, on Saturday, August 20, 2022 they have been able to make their link.

The ceremony was officiated by his companion from ‘Modern Family’, Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Mitch in the series), and the link was attended by a lot of well-known faces from the American television scene. As expected, all the companions from the cast of the sitcom that launched them to stardom were present: Sofia Vergara, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould; but also many other VIP faces like Vanessa Hudgens.

The wedding was held at Sunstone Winery, just outside the city of Santa Barbara, California. For the occasion, Hyland chose a very simple, bohemian dress with a country touch; with a sweetheart neckline and lace details. The groom opted for the classic black tuxedo with a white shirt and black tie.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams met in 2017 through social media. At that time, both began exchanging messages through Instagram and, at the end of that same year, they made their romance public. In July 2019, they announced their engagement and held an intimate party. His idea, at first, was to get married in 2020.