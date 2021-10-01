Modern Family says goodbye, season 11 with Sofia Vergara starts tonight

M.odern family begins for the last time on Fox (122, Sky) today at 9pm. Incredible but true, after a decade next to the family – that more than modern was the most contemporary of the small screen, we have come to leave. 232 episodes, 22 Emmys and a Golden Globe the balance of the starting blocks of the last 18 episodes. Shot with the technique of mockumentary Modern family he told the coexistence of cultures without inhibitions, the ethnic groups and the different sexualities present in extended families. Events far from traditional canons which proved once again how malleable the studio sitcom genre is. Constantly given up for dead and instead one of the bravest formats.

To commemorate the series’ contribution to pop culture, we did talked to two of the stars of Modern Family become very popular personalities over time: Sofia Vergara And Julie Bowen – performers of Gloria Delgado and Claire Dunphy. Small talk made painful goodbyes to their characters but also about plans for the future.

Sofia Vergara and Julie Bowen

How does it feel to say goodbye to Modern Family?

Julie Bowen: I cry a lot at the thought of the end of Modern Family. We have been working on the series for over ten years and have been through a lot together. There have been births, deaths, marriages … And everything in between. You can’t part with such a thing without leaving a piece of you behind and taking a piece of this family with you. I call them my fake family, but they are the other family. It will be difficult to get through this season without crying.

Sofia Vergara: I will cry all season because Gloria was the role of my life. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to find such a special job, in every sense.

What will you miss most about the series when it’s over?

Sofia Vergara: I will miss the people I work with very much; the actors, the authors, the producers, the crew… Everyone. It will be difficult for me to find such an environment, so I will be very sad when it ends. The character is very special to me and we became a big family on set. Sure, it will be exciting to say goodbye.

Julie Bowen: Life changes a lot in a decade, but it happens so slowly that you don’t agree until you sit down and think about it. It was incredible, I can’t believe how much I will miss them all.

How many tears have already been shed?

Julie Bowen: I was crying on the first day of shooting last season. We did a few interviews where we talked from the start of the show and I was crying bitterly. And then, during the Christmas holidays, I went to see The Nutcracker and started crying again. I realized I was crying for Ty Burrell [che interpreta Phil Dunphy]; because there was a little girl in the group of dancers who looked like one of her daughters and I thought, “Oh no … I won’t be able to see her children grow up.” The emotion hit me in very strange moments, like when I was watching The Nutcracker and I was decorating my Christmas tree.

Why did you cry when you decorated your Christmas tree?

Julie Bowen: Every year, Nolan [Gould, che interpreta Luke Dunphy] he gives us a decoration for our Christmas trees, so I have 11 decorations he gave me on my tree. By the way, if you didn’t know Nolan gave me these decorations, you’d be wondering why my Christmas tree looks so weird and crazy! However, when I think about it, I feel like crying. I say to myself, “Oh, look… It’s a Nolan decoration. And that too. Is that”. It saddened me to think that there won’t be another one next year.

Modern Family goes to Paris in the last season. How would you describe your French experience with the rest of the cast?

Sofia Vergara: I was very excited when I learned that Modern Family would go to Paris, because every time we travel as a group, we have a blast. We see each other even more than when we are in Los Angeles, which is nice. When we’re in Los Angeles, everyone goes to their house after work – but when we’re out together, we’re all in a hotel at the same time.

Julie Bowen: We are trapped.

Sofia Vergara: We spent more time together, which was very emotional for me. I have already been to Paris many times and it is one of the most beautiful and romantic places in the world. It is one of my favorite cities. Plus, I got to do a lot of shopping too, which is perfect.

Will you borrow anything from the set when you say goodbye to Modern Family?

Julie Bowen: A lot of people have asked me this question. There are a couple of things I have my eyes on, but they are stupid. They are really very, very stupid. On set, I put things in a box for Ty. I always told him, “Don’t open the box. At the end of the 11 seasons, we will look inside together ». But someone on set threw the stuff in the box because they thought it was garbage. I’m going to end up getting something very stupid, like fake fruit on the kitchen table. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve tried to eat fake fruit. Ty and I always eat props. And the expired food. I will end up taking something stupid but meaningful to me.

Why do you think the relationship between you and Ty Burrell worked so well?

Julie Bowen: I think we share the same desire to manage fear and to do our job better. He’s always the person on set who says, “Do you want to try again?” When we rehearse our jokes in the caravan in the morning, we do it a lot of times. Some people don’t want to rehearse their lines too much, and that’s okay. Some don’t want to do a lot of footage, which is fine – but Ty and I are on the same page. We say, “Let’s do it as fast as we can, so we can do a lot of extra footage and try new things.” We agree on this. That’s why we work so well together.

How much has Modern Family changed your life?

Sofia Vergara: It was important for me to participate in the series, because I never thought I could get a job like that. I never thought I could get such a successful job, that it would be broadcast all over the world with an incredible cast like this. It was also a gift to be able to receive all the opportunities I have had while working on the series; to be able to expand my brand and build the business I wanted to build. I’m super sad it’s ending – but, of course, I’m trying to look forward, just like everyone else. This is our cast work; keep acting. But I will be sad.

What about you, Julie? Do you have new projects in the pipeline?

I love to work. I don’t know what I’ll do next, but I’m not going to stop. Thankfully, working on a series for more than a decade gives you options for the future. I’m definitely not homeless and I don’t wonder if I’ll be able to pay my mortgage next month, but I go crazy when I think I’m not working. It may not work for me, but I have no idea what I will do in the future.

You think you can replicate the chemistry and humor of Modern Family in another series?

Sofia Vergara: I don’t think I’ll be able to find a group of people like this and participate in such a successful series. Never in my entire life. It is a very high standard. I don’t think anything will be as good as or better than Modern Family. But I am very excited to find out what will happen next and I am very happy that I took advantage of everything while filming Modern Family. I took advantage of everything; every award ceremony, every meeting… Everything. I knew it would be over sooner or later, but I had been working for nearly 20 years before getting lucky with Modern Family. Maybe I’ll never find a job again, but now I have the money. I can stay in my house too.

Do you see a future on television or in the cinema, or in something completely different?

Sofia Vergara: I hope to do more television. It will be a lot of fun, because it will be a new moment in my life. I’m a lot older now, so I think the roles will be different. I am thrilled with this.

You would be interested in working on a spin-off of Modern Family?

Julie Bowen: the spinoff just as good as? Would we have the fantastic writers of the series? Will we have the same incredible cast? Will I be able to work in Los Angeles and see my children? If I have these things, then yes. Sure, count on me.

Sofia Vergara: Maybe we can do a reboot in 30 years?

Will the cast stay in touch after the show ends? Is there a group chat for everyone?

Julie Bowen: We already have group chats. There are marriages and it is hoped that children will be born soon. Well, I know there will be a wedding, but I’m sure there will also be children in the future. Many of us will see each other anyway, because we all live in the same area. Ty moves back to Utah. This thought kills me. It’s a punch to the stomach, but we’ll all stay in touch.

