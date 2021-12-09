“Modern for the third dose”

Italy has reached the symbolic quota of 100 million doses of vaccine administered but the most encouraging data is that almost 88% of the population over 12 has received at least one dose of the vaccine while 84.86% has completed the vaccination cycle while by the end of this week it is conceivable that the figure of ten million subjects “covered” with the third serum will be reached. The number of no vaxes that make up the majority of patients currently hospitalized in intensive care is increasingly small.

Contagions increase, Gimbe: “Different regions will change color”

This is the picture with which Italy approaches the Christmas holidays with minimum restrictions for vaccinated people while infections are on the rise with the highest number since last April 9th. If for now the situation in hospitals is under control, the arrival of the omicron variant worries the government now pressing on pharmaceutical companies to ensure that vaccine deliveries can keep up with the race to third doses that will ensure effective protection from the virus mutation. .

In recent days, General Francesco Figliuolo announced that by 31 December there are fourteen million vaccinations to be completed for the over 18s with over 20 million doses planned, and analyzing the data of the last few days it emerges that the results are going, at the moment, beyond expectations.

A huge work that is putting stress on the structures where the administrations take place from which the first reports of queues and unavailability of vaccines arrive: in fact, doses of Pfizer, the most used vaccine, are not always available.

But don’t we really have enough vaccine stocks? In addition to the 5 million vaccines in vaccination hubs in refrigerators, there are about 2.5 million doses that can be distributed to vaccine deficient regions but most are from Moderna and not everyone wants the heterologous booster despite the latest data showing how indeed, the protection offered by the mix of vaccines is better. Reassurances on this from the microbiologist Guido Rasi, former Ema and today adviser to General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, who explains today in an interview with Corriere della Sera that new deliveries will arrive by the end of the year while the use of Pfizer or modern for the third dose also inviting to avoid tests for antibodies: “They are not useful for revealing the values ​​related to the immune protection status”.

“The mix of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines after Astrazenca strengthens coverage against Covid”

In the meantime, the commissioner structure has planned the distribution of 1.5 million pediatric doses in view of the start of administration from December 16, also for the age group between 5 and 11 years. This is a first tranche of sera which will then be integrated in January and will be made available starting from 15 December, so that all the vaccination facilities of the Regions and Autonomous Provinces will be able to vaccinate children starting from the day following. In some regions, such as Lazio, it will be possible to book as early as 13 December. The administrations are also equipping themselves with guidelines dedicated to under 12s in vaccination hubs.

Vaccinations, reinforcements arrive: “With new vaccine doses for 25 million Italians”