Modern Love: plot and episodes

It was 2004 when the New York Times inaugurated one of his most famous columns: Modern Love. A column that, as the name already suggests, wanted to talk about love in all its forms, allowing professional and amateur writers to tell personal stories and more generally to describe human relationships.









After becoming a successful podcast in 2016, three years later that same column landed on the small screen thanks to Amazon, which translated it into a anthological TV series eight episodes for Prime Video. Then repeat yourself in a very popular second season, also set in New York.

So let’s discover together the plot of the show, the episodes and the cast, for what is in fact an intense journey that tells the feelings in all its nuances, from sudden passions to doubts, passing through the inevitable casual encounters and old ones. flames that don’t want to go out.

Modern Love: the plot

Modern Love is a 2019 television series directed by John Carney, composed by two seasons of eight episodes each. It is based on the weekly column of the same name published by the New York Times, and is available for viewing on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. It is an ingenious and original product of an anthological genre, which means that each episode has its own storyline.

In each of the episodes we will in fact go to live a different love story, with different stories, different protagonists and a different climate. What does not change, however, is the setting, with all the episodes having the Big Apple in New York City as a backdrop.

You will understand then that it is impossible to summarize a general plot for the show of the colossus of Jeff Bezos, and in the same way there are episodes that work better than others. And that aim straight at the hearts of the viewers, also thanks to the interpretation of a cast of absolute importance.

However, the goal is common: to talk about sweet and romantic stories, useful to make the public reflect on what it really means to be in love with someone; or, in the most unfortunate cases, give up such a powerful feeling. We will therefore explore sexual love, romantic love, family love, the return of a love believed to be lost, or even the platonic one and for oneself.

All the tales are inspired by real life stories. The first episode of the first season of Modern Love, for example, tells of a single mother and her love for her little girl, parallel to her tender friendship with the janitor of the condominium in which she lives. In the second, however, the protagonist couple is very particular, with the woman, played by a master Tina Fey, neglects her feelings to give in to ambition, preferring to be solitary and competitive.

There will then be episodes dedicated to an elderly couple, to those who want to adopt a child or are having their first date, as well as to those who have always given priority to work rather than to their private life. One of the episodes most appreciated by critics and the public remains the one starring the actress Anne Hathaway, which lends face and talent to a girl suffering from bipolar disorder.

Modern Love: the episodes and the cast

First season

Modern Love on Prime Video is therefore a thoughtful TV series for those looking for a lot of love and emotion. In its own way, each episode of the first season knows how to entertain and excite us, and can give unique sensations. Below, we will rattle off the list of all 8 episodes of the first cycle, with a brief summary of the plot.

When the goalkeeper is your best friend – Maggie, the protagonist, is played by Cristin Milioti , known to the general public for the role of Tracy, the elusive mother of How I Met Your Mother, and above all for being the wife of Leonardo Di Caprio in the film The Wolf of Wall Street. It is a young single mother who has a very special and almost conflicting bond with Guzmin, Laurentiu Possa , the doorman of his building. But something is destined to change, and that same relationship will evolve and transform into something very different.

– Maggie, the protagonist, is played by , known to the general public for the role of Tracy, the elusive mother of How I Met Your Mother, and above all for being the wife of Leonardo Di Caprio in the film The Wolf of Wall Street. It is a young single mother who has a very special and almost conflicting bond with Guzmin, , the doorman of his building. But something is destined to change, and that same relationship will evolve and transform into something very different. When Cupid is an indiscreet journalist – A reporter in her 50s, played by Catherine Keener , invites a young man who is interviewing not to make the mistake she made: giving up what could have been the love of her life, to which she lends her face Andy Garcia . The interviewee, on the other hand, is Dev Patel , an actor who demonstrated all his incredible skills at a very young age with the film The Milionaire, and who later confirmed his fame in the Oscar-nominated film Lion.

– A reporter in her 50s, played by , invites a young man who is interviewing not to make the mistake she made: giving up what could have been the love of her life, to which she lends her face . The interviewee, on the other hand, is , an actor who demonstrated all his incredible skills at a very young age with the film The Milionaire, and who later confirmed his fame in the Oscar-nominated film Lion. Take me as I am, whoever I am – This is perhaps the most intense and particularly poignant episode of the entire Modern Love anthology. To take on the role of the protagonist we find Anne Hathaway , which has conquered the whole world with its romantic comedies. Here is a bipolar young woman who still wants to live a life to the best of her ability. And who constantly struggles to balance the reality of his condition with demanding work and new love, Gary Carr .

– This is perhaps the most intense and particularly poignant episode of the entire Modern Love anthology. To take on the role of the protagonist we find , which has conquered the whole world with its romantic comedies. Here is a bipolar young woman who still wants to live a life to the best of her ability. And who constantly struggles to balance the reality of his condition with demanding work and new love, . Get together to keep the game alive – In the fourth episode, it is a couple of actors worthy of the best Hollywood productions, we refer to Tina Fey And John Slattery , to play a middle-aged married couple who are forced to go to therapy in an attempt to save the relationship. Curiously, the two will discover that being together could depend on the way they play tennis.

– In the fourth episode, it is a couple of actors worthy of the best Hollywood productions, we refer to And , to play a middle-aged married couple who are forced to go to therapy in an attempt to save the relationship. Curiously, the two will discover that being together could depend on the way they play tennis. In the hospital, an interlude of lucidity – The fifth episode stages a more traditional story: that of a first date that didn’t go the right way. The one between a beautiful woman with an undeniable charm, Sofia Boutella and a less aware suitor of himself and his abilities, the role is of John Gallagher Jr. , which ends with a bloody accident and an embarrassing visit to the emergency room.

– The fifth episode stages a more traditional story: that of a first date that didn’t go the right way. The one between a beautiful woman with an undeniable charm, and a less aware suitor of himself and his abilities, the role is of , which ends with a bloody accident and an embarrassing visit to the emergency room. And so it looked like dad. But it was just dinner, right? – In this episode the screenwriters have decided to dare, and to deal with a particularly delicate issue. A young woman with self-described “daddy problems”, Julia Garner , already appreciated in the Netflix show Ozark, becomes infatuated with a colleague of his much older than her, played by Shea Whigh , with whom he starts a relationship. However, the man seems very confused about his motives and his feelings for the girl.

– In this episode the screenwriters have decided to dare, and to deal with a particularly delicate issue. A young woman with self-described “daddy problems”, , already appreciated in the Netflix show Ozark, becomes infatuated with a colleague of his much older than her, played by , with whom he starts a relationship. However, the man seems very confused about his motives and his feelings for the girl. Hers was a world for one – A homosexual couple, Andrew Scott , known for the Sherlock TV series, and Brandon Kyle Goodman , wants to adopt a child who is yet to be born, and is thus in search of the perfect single mother. Their fate will cross that of an eccentric young woman homeless by choice, Olivia Cooke , and is looking for adoptive parents for her baby. The resulting bond will be completely unconventional, and destined to trigger deep and complex emotions.

– A homosexual couple, , known for the Sherlock TV series, and , wants to adopt a child who is yet to be born, and is thus in search of the perfect single mother. Their fate will cross that of an eccentric young woman homeless by choice, , and is looking for adoptive parents for her baby. The resulting bond will be completely unconventional, and destined to trigger deep and complex emotions. The ride gets smoother near the last lap – This last episode, in its final lines, aims to somehow bring together all the characters involved in the first season. However, it has its own supporting story, which sees a 70-year-old widow, Jane Alexander, fall in love with a charming widower, James Saito. However, the woman will soon suffer a tragic emotional blow, which will lead her to question love in all its phases and forms, as beautiful as they are painful at the same time.

Second season

After the great success of the first 8 episodes, Amazon has decided to renew Modern Love for a second season. Even in these episodes, the show tries to keep itself as close as possible to reality as for love, once again staging passion, pain, chance and heartbeat. All those sensations that are part of our everyday life, transported to the small screen with skill and delicacy in new episodes with a high emotional charge.

On a winding road, with the hood down – A woman has to face some family economic difficulties. So she decides to sell the car of her first husband, who died years earlier. He will realize, however, that too many memories are attached to that car to give it away so easily.

– A woman has to face some family economic difficulties. So she decides to sell the car of her first husband, who died years earlier. He will realize, however, that too many memories are attached to that car to give it away so easily. The night girl meets a day boy – A girl who lives mostly at night starts a romantic relationship with a young teacher, who lives mostly during the day, in the sunlight. It will be very difficult to reconcile their habits and their feelings, for an episode that is particularly intense and appreciated by the public.

– A girl who lives mostly at night starts a romantic relationship with a young teacher, who lives mostly during the day, in the sunlight. It will be very difficult to reconcile their habits and their feelings, for an episode that is particularly intense and appreciated by the public. Strangers on a train (to Dublin) – A girl passionate about medieval studies knows a boy, the Kit Harington by Gamer of Thrones, who works in the IT field while returning home on the train. The two promise to meet again at the station two weeks later. However, the date is ominous: we are in March 2020 and the lockdown is underway, even in Dublin.

– A girl passionate about medieval studies knows a boy, the by Gamer of Thrones, who works in the IT field while returning home on the train. The two promise to meet again at the station two weeks later. However, the date is ominous: we are in March 2020 and the lockdown is underway, even in Dublin. A life plan for two, followed by only one – While on the stage of one of his shows, a young stand up comedian sees a childhood friend of his, with whom he has always been in love. In this way they will retrace their history, between memories and misunderstandings. Excellent interpretation of Dominique Fishback .

– While on the stage of one of his shows, a young stand up comedian sees a childhood friend of his, with whom he has always been in love. In this way they will retrace their history, between memories and misunderstandings. Excellent interpretation of . I am…? Maybe this test will tell me – A teenager, taken by doubts about her sexual orientation, decides to clarify by relying on a quiz found online. However, it will be her schoolmate who will make everything easier for her, and at the same time more complex to deal with.

– A teenager, taken by doubts about her sexual orientation, decides to clarify by relying on a quiz found online. However, it will be her schoolmate who will make everything easier for her, and at the same time more complex to deal with. In the waiting room of the separated spouses – A man and a woman, both recently separated, find themselves in the waiting room of their common therapist. They will decide to go for a drink together, but they will also carry their relationship problems with them.

– A man and a woman, both recently separated, find themselves in the waiting room of their common therapist. They will decide to go for a drink together, but they will also carry their relationship problems with them. How you Remind Me? – Coincidentally, two guys who once went out on a date meet again. As they wear off, they relive the old passion, which had stopped abruptly.

– Coincidentally, two guys who once went out on a date meet again. As they wear off, they relive the old passion, which had stopped abruptly. A second hug, with hearts and eyes open – A couple manages to find love again and get closer when one of them has health problems, showing how feelings can have more evolutions with the passage of time.

Also in the second season of Modern Love, the cast consists of many actors known to the public. Let’s think about Gbenga Akinnagbe, Marquis Rodriguez And James Scully, Lulu Wilson, Anna Paquin, the aforementioned Kit Harington, Minnie Driver And Tom Burke.

