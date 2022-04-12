Modern Medical Center and Associated Cardiovascular Medicine

The Modern Medical Center and cardiovascular medicine Asociada unveiled the modern cardiovascular intervention unit, which offers diagnostic, therapeutic and surgical medical services with state-of-the-art technology and a staff with more than 20 years of experience.

The JW Marriot hotel was the stage to publicize this novelty by Dr. Luis Pérez Espinosa, medical director of the Modern Medical Center.

Likewise, Dr. Pedro Ureña Velásquez explained about the challenges faced to carry out this project in the midst of the crisis caused by the pandemic, delaying the process of equipping, supplying and signing contracts with the ARS, suppliers and other related parties. “Finally today we can offer a service with the highest standards of the cardiovascular medicine Interventional”.

Among the interventional cardiologists, Dr. Ingrid Valdez spoke about the cases carried out since the opening of the center. Dr. Aimeé Flores talked about the response time to acute heart attacks that occur in the emergency room of the Modern Medical Center and its importance. And Dr. Freddy Loinaz spoke to us about the structural interventions carried out.

In the area of ​​electrophysiology, Dr. Laiden Suarez described the center’s impact on patients in need of electrophysiological interventions, while Dr. Eliany Mejía highlighted the use of 3D mapping with the Ensite Precision equipment, unique in the country, guaranteeing the integrity of the procedure and the minimization of recurrence as in the case of atrial fibrillation, which is the most frequent arrhythmia and is present in 1% to 2% of the general population, with a risk five times greater than stroke and three times greater than heart failure. “We have the intracardiac echocardiogram, also unique in the country and being the first to perform ablation without fluoroscopy, which represents an important advance in the management of arrhythmias and safety for our patients, especially those who are minors and pregnant women.” added Dr. Mejía closing her presentation.

In pediatric cardiology, Dr. Richard Medina, interventional pediatric cardiologist, presented graphically the cases carried out. Finally, Dr. Nelson Encarnación, a vascular and endovascular surgeon, presented the latest advances in this area.

“Our constant commitment to innovation and sustainable cardiovascular health makes us the perfect ally for Dominicans in the public and private sectors” were the closing words of cardiologist Pedro Ureña Velásquez, who in turn emphasized the social responsibility of this new center, allied with the Dominican Heart Care Foundation to complement care for the population of extreme poverty in our country.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/04/11/a-pair-of-people-posing-for-the-camera-with-an-umbrella-8e334e27.jpg Anny Romero and Jaime Sued. (EXTERNAL SOURCE)