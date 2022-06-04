Modern short haircuts that are sweeping

Objective: get a haircut… radical. From the garçon look of Cara Delevingne to the latest bets of Úrsula Corberó or Laura Escanes. Short hair rises positions with the desire to unseat the famous bob and XL hair. The reason? The comfort to comb it. But also the discovery of new forms and silhouettes of femininity until now only suitable for the most daring. Cutting your hair in a pixie style can be the coolest thing you can do for your look and for this we give you more than 20 short hair ideas to show your hairdresser with which taking the step will be easier for you. Whether you have a round, oval, elongated face, whether you are blonde or brunette, there is a cut for you.

The winning hairstyle for short hair

The classic toupee

Few hairstyles are as iconic as the toupee and in the female case, this touch non-gender it’s groundbreaking. Of course, to show it off, they point out several basic tips from David Künzle Fuencarral, Homine Madrid and Freak’s Grooming.

how to style it

“A dryer, a brush, a hair pomade and a fixing lacquer are enough. For other more subtle toupees, a little texturizer or hairspray would suffice. It is best to always wear it on the opposite side of the forehead swirl, to achieve maximum volume”, He says Nestor Alriolsfrom Freak’s Grooming.

Who does it look good on?

For Cesar Parradirector of Homine Madrid, “It is a hairstyle that gives us multiple possibilities, whether it is shorter or longer, with shaved sides or two or more centimeters in length, since it can be combed all the way back, to the side or a little disheveled. It also favors all types of faces, although it is true that a more pronounced volume at the top and with a very aggressive gradient on the sides, does not look good on more childish or round faces”Explain.

What if you have curly hair?

The main thing for a good toupee is to have a lot of hair and good density. And if you have it curly, you’re in luck: it is, according to Paul Tudor, director of the David Künzle Fuencarral salon in Madrid, “in which the toupee looks especially good”. He comments that “The longer the hair in the frontal area, the better. In elongated or thin faces, avoid this hairstyle since it lengthens the face in itself.

The pixie, at 60

“It’s like a boy’s hair that by standard the sides and the nape are shorter than the top. It’s like the unisex concept of grown-out boy’s hair and it’s a very versatile cut.”, says Alberto Sanguino, from Llongueras.

And it is that although the pixie is a flattering cut in itself and easily adaptable to any age, from the age of 60 it is the perfect haircut. Manuel Monfrom Manuel Mon Estilistas, in Oviedo, says: “To bring vitality to our image we need carefree touches and the pixie also allows us to change our look easily. Wear it disheveled, up to create the sensation of density or to the side with a wet effect, for important occasions. Short does not mean boring.

And sure enough, short hair was NEVER more exciting.