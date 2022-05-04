Modern, triple earnings thanks to Covid vaccines. In 2022 new contracts for 21 billion dollars

After Pfizer, Moderna also celebrates one very rich quarterly. The US manufacturer of Covid vaccines has seen revenues rise to $ 6 billion, more than tripled compared to the 1.7 billion in the first quarter of 2021. The figure is better than expected by analysts who were aiming for 4.6 billion in revenues. Profits also tripled from 1.2 to 3.6 billion. Earnings per share is $ 8.5, well above forecasts ($ 5.2). The company has already signed deals to sell its drugs worth $ 21 billion in 2022.

They go up a little costs for research and development increased from 401 to 554 million dollarsthe. “Moderna had excellent results in the first quarter and I am grateful for the progress our team is making in mRNA drug development. In the second quarter, we plan to have four programs in the final Phase 3 trials including our bivalent COVID booster containing Omicron, seasonal u vaccine, RSV and CMV candidates. We look forward to continuing our therapeutic programs on rare genetic disease programs for propionic acidemia and methylmalonic acidemia and on our personalized cancer vaccination program this year, “said the CEO. Stéphane Bancel,.