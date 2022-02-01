Modern vaccine definitively approved: what changes

Vaccine approved Spikevax. If it seems like a sentence you have already read, do not worry: actually the anti Covid preparation of Modern it has undergone several evaluations by drug agencies and health care institutions around the world. Always receiving positive opinions so far. This time it was once again the authorization to use it Fda. The US Food and Drugs Administration has given the green light to the drug in a definitive form.

In short, the United States gives complete authorization for Moderna’s anti-Covid vaccine, ending the EUA, the emergency use authorization, similar to the authorization for conditional use initially granted by ‘Ema, the European medicines agency.

Is Moderna’s vaccine definitively approved in Europe? The clarification

Lots of terms that don’t actually explain the situation current. First of all, it must be said that even the European regulatory body, at the beginning of January, recommended the marketing authorization, leaving the emergency regime initially envisaged, a regulatory instrument that allows rapid authorization in situations of urgency.

Ema has ordered the January 6 the marketing authorization subject to conditions. It means that the body will continue to closely monitor the Covid vaccine for the next two years, but formally authorize the use of all batches. An extra security, in short, which meets the many doubters who fear that vaccines have not been properly tested.

Moderna’s vaccine is definitively approved in the US: the decision

The January 31 On the other hand, the final authorization has arrived from the FDA, which has ordered the placing on the market of Spikevax in a similar way to what happens for all the other drugs. Obviously, also in this case, the operations of pharmacovigilance, which must apply to all medicines that are sold and used, even the safest and most ancient.

Moderna’s vaccine approved by Fda and Ema: what changes for patients

On the practical side, for us patients, it changes very little. But the fact that major regulators are proceeding with clearances smoothly and with no security alerts is a good sign. It means that the trust of those who have chosen to get vaccinated has been well placed in the institutions, and those who have decided not to do so will have one more reason to undergo vaccination.

The method of administration they continue to be those envisaged by the national vaccination campaigns, based on the indications of the drug agencies. In Italy, the rules for administering Moderna, whose effectiveness is 93.6% 14 days after the second dose, are as follows.

Two doses injected into the upper arm muscle at least 28 days apart and no more than 42 days apart.

injected into the upper arm muscle at least 28 days apart and no more than 42 days apart. Dose booster, or recall , administered 4 months after the completion of the primary course and corresponding to half the classic dose (here the reasons for the different dosage).

, administered 4 months after the completion of the primary course and corresponding to half the classic dose (here the reasons for the different dosage). It can be administered from 12 years upward.

We have told you here about the mass refusal to undergo the third dose with Moderna, despite no scientific evidence for it. Here is the time it will take to update the Covid vaccines against the Omicron variant.