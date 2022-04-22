Moderna announces updated vaccine against omicron variant

Moderna hopes to offer updated boosters of its COVID-19 vaccine, which combines the original vaccine with protection against the omicron variant, by the fall. On Tuesday, the company gave a preliminary report that such a strategy could work.

Current vaccines against COVID-19 are based on the original version of the coronavirus. But the virus continues to mutate, with the highly contagious omicron variant—and its sisters—representing the latest threat.

Before omicron came along, Moderna was studying a combination vaccine that added protection against an earlier variant called beta. On Tuesday, the drugmaker said that people who received the beta vaccine combination produced more antibodies capable of fighting various variants, including omicron, than current regular booster shots.

Although the rise in antibodies was smaller, Moderna’s goal is to produce a combination vaccine that specifically targets omicron. “These results give us hope” that the next step will work even better, said Dr. Jacqueline Miller, a vice president at Moderna.

Tuesday’s data was published online and has not been analyzed by independent experts.

Vaccines against COVID-19 still offer strong protection against severe illness, hospitalization, and death, even against omicron. The variant is so different from the original coronavirus that it more easily breaks through the immune system’s defenses, although studies in the United States and elsewhere show that an original booster dose strengthens protection. Some countries offer particularly vulnerable people a second booster; in the United States, it is for people age 50 and older or who have a severely weakened immune system.

Health officials have made it clear that giving boosters every few months is not the answer to the mutating virus. They have begun deliberating how to decide whether and when to change the vaccine prescription.